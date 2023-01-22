American Celeb Chef Eitan Bernath Makes Litti Chokha At Restaurant in Bihar

In Bihar, you can find a myriad of finger-licking delicacies. Whether it is the famous Litti Chokka or Bihar’s own version of dumplings called Dal Pitha, the mouth-watering dishes have a way of luring people into trying them and they eventually end up falling in love with them. Even American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath was not immune to the charms of the Bihari cuisine. He shared a clip of himself at a restaurant called Didi Ki Rasoi in Patna enjoying Litti Chokka before being invited to their kitchen to try cooking some traditional Bihari dishes himself. Take a peek at how good of a job he did:

I got the chance to eat Litti Chokka at a “Didi Ki Rasoi" today in Patna. The Didis welcomed me into their kitchen and taught me a variety of traditional Bihari dishes in this incredible program that provides them autonomy and financial stability. @brlps_jeevika @rahulias6 pic.twitter.com/L0csbC8HPT— Eitan Bernath (@EitanBernath) January 20, 2023

Social media users were amazed by Eitan Bernath’s skills and his willingness to learn about the cuisine. His efforts were much appreciated. Watching him enjoy the dishes, a Twitter user had a suggestion for the celebrity chef to try. They wrote, “You should try Litti with Bihari style made mutton.”

U should try litti with Bihari style made mutton— Rohit Rathore (@rorathore) January 20, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Exceptional! I can see you also made rice flour dumplings ‘Poos Pithhaa’, Thekua (a dessert offered to the deity on the Chhath festival in Bihar) & of course Litti-Chokha. Felt glad the way you show respect for our culture, cuisine, and tradition.”

“Brilliant Eitan,” read another tweet.

This was not the only clip the chef had shared from the kitchen of Didi Ki Rasoi. His trip to the kitchen service was captured and shared on his Twitter handle. In one such clip, the women of Didi Ki Rasoi were seen welcoming Eitan Bernath with a tilak on his forehead and smiles on their faces. He went on to write, “Today I cooked with the women of Didi Ki Rasoi at a canteen in a hospital in Bihar, India! It was clear to me that the women were proud of and empowered by their ability to turn their culinary skills into extra income for their families.” Check out the clip here:

The 20-year-old chef, also has the title of entertainer, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and activist, under his belt. He is often seen showcasing his cooking expertise on social media platforms. His love for cooking began at the age of 7 and has since gone on to amass over seven million followers across his social media platforms. Eitan Bernath is the youngest person named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the 2022 Food & Drink category.

