American Lady Claims She Found Dead Husband’s ‘Spirit’ Soothing Their Baby, Footage Shocks Users

Do you believe in ghosts? Or spirits? Well, the recent incident will surely make you ponder because ‘That’s the Spirit’ in the TikTok video shared by an American woman. Whitney Allen, the mom of two, noticed something unusual on the baby monitor that captured her child sleeping in the crib. An unusual orb of light passed over the baby’s head which made Allen instantly believe that it was her dead husband’s spirit soothing the baby ‘he never met’.

In her paranormal post, Allen shared the footage of her 11-month-old son, Leo, taking a sound sleep in his crib when a palm-size ray of light bounced back and forth on the baby’s head which appeared to be caressing the side of his face. “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen in the closed captions of her viral video. She added, “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.”

Internet users were sent in shock as they were astonished at the ‘haunted’ sight. The TikTokers even agreed to Allen as one replied, “I’m telling you right now that is your husband.” Another convinced user wrote, “Oh my goodness … he is his guardian Angel now. Your son is divinely protected.” The third commentator stated, “I truly believe in these kinds of things and it’s so touching to see. Your son and husband are forever soul tied."

Allen, from Pennsylvania, shared the incident that her late husband Ryan died in April due to severe complications that occurred from a bee sting. She went on to explain how her husband’s ‘light’ went off when Leo was brought into this world. During the COVID-19 isolation, Ryan was hospitalised due to an allergic reaction to the bee’s sting which sent him into cardiac arrest. Later, he “stopped responding to commands and improving," Allen remarked. “I believe that somehow Ryan traded his life for his sons. Forever solidifying Ryan’s connection with his son as his guardian angel and protector,” said the single mother.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here