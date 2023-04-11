'American Spicy, Indian Mild': US Eatery Has Hilariously Helpful Spice Chart For Desi Food

Indian food spice levels are a compound component and there are many different kinds of spicy out there- the blazing hot, the peppery hot, the coldish heat of green chilis and more. It’s common knowledge that that Indian food spice levels are heads and shoulders above food in the US or the UK. A Twitter user’s experience with the Desi food menu at a restaurant in the US has corroborated the same.

Aditi Shekar shared a screengrab of the menu at a Bethesda restaurant, and the Indian food spice levels were designated in a creative way. The paneer butter masala is available in different spice levels which go something like- Zero Spice, American Mild, American Medium, American Spicy, Indian Mild, Indian Medium, Indian Spicy and so on. The restaurant is clearly aware that spicy by Indian standards and spicy by American standards are entirely different ball games.

I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda and this is hilarious: pic.twitter.com/H6EccABzcy— Aditi Shekar (@aditishekar) April 8, 2023

i need this for every restaurant. sick of ordering barely spicy food https://t.co/45INoR21Mc— sweet angel doll baby (@ohhsojenuine) April 11, 2023

Lol “American spicy” it’s like a guide for whether you’re too white to handle how spicy it is https://t.co/C5xefIJur2— Kylie W (@kyliewilson) April 10, 2023

When I ordered Pad Thai at a Thai restaurant in Halifax, the waitress asked me if I'd like it mild, *Canadian* spicy or *Asian* spicy - she wouldn't have asked if I were white. Had a good laugh and ordered *Asian* spicy. The best Pad Thai I've ever had. https://t.co/5NyfpcG2Ko— heh (@hehhehhyohyo) April 10, 2023

i will never forget going to an indian restaurant with friends from india in college and getting served the actual version of their food not what they serve non-Indian customers… https://t.co/NkdnUkrCCZ— Brad Polumbo ⚽️️‍ (@brad_polumbo) April 10, 2023

I need these options at every restaurant. I keep ordering ordering my food spicy in PA and it always comes back as American medium. I’m sick of it. https://t.co/t4i6ULNTIl— Planeteer (@EasyGoinGREEN) April 10, 2023

As a person who partially grew up in India and is firmly an Indian medium for most dishes, the most brutal thing I’ve ever attempted to eat was Indian food made with New Mexico chilis. There were tables full of Indian people crying etc. It still hurts to think about. https://t.co/0YT6ziw6Xm— Isabel Köster (@iota_subscript) April 10, 2023

That’s certainly a menu that caters to all kinds of diners.

