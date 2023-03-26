American YouTuber, Arieh Smith, also known as Xiaomanyc, is famous for his videos of astounding people with his language skills. During a recent trip to a rural Maasai village in Kenya, he spent a day with the tribe and impressed them by speaking the Maasai language. He also participated in local customs, including a traditional naming ceremony, which he captured in a video shared online.

In the YouTube video, Smith could be seen conversing with Maasai warriors in their native language, which he learned a month before the visit. The locals were surprised and impressed by his language skills and welcomed him warmly into their community. He was greeted warmly and welcomed into their homes, including a typical ‘Manyatta’ hut made of stone and cow dung. During his stay, he learned about the local way of life, including livestock management and goat skinning, and learnt how to start a fire from scratch. Smith was even amazed to learn that one of the village elders had five wives and thirty children. He even attended a traditional naming ceremony around a bonfire.

On the second day of his visit, Smith was offered Maasai tea, which in reality is made from goat heads. The Maasai tribe members enthusiastically made TikTok videos with him. Indeed he was moved by the experience, particularly learning how the Maasai people adapt to living in the wilderness and survive off the land for several months at a time. Overall, his visit to the Maasai village was an unforgettable and emotional experience.

Watch the YouTube video Here:

Previously, the YouTuber had the opportunity to visit Amritsar and impressed Indians with his proficiency in the Punjabi language. During his visit, he recorded his experience of being offered complimentary food and was deeply touched by the kindness and generosity of the locals. The video also features his visit to the Golden Temple, where he respectfully participated in the traditional rituals such as washing his legs in the sacred water and partaking in the langar meal.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here