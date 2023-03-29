CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare Sight of Planetary Alignment on Instagram, Millions Are Amazed
1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare Sight of Planetary Alignment on Instagram, Millions Are Amazed

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 04:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Bachchan's post quickly garnered millions of views and likes, with many celebrities and fans expressing their amazement at the stunning sight

Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood legend and a self-professed space enthusiast, on Tuesday shared a video on Instagram showcasing the rare sight of five planets aligned in a straight line.

In the 45-second clip, he also captured the beauty of the moon.

Mr. Bachchan’s post quickly garnered millions of views and likes, with many celebrities and fans expressing their amazement at the stunning sight.

The alignment of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus was a rare occurrence, and it’s great to see that so many people were able to witness and appreciate it, thanks in part to Mr. Bachchan.

“Wow," actor Shilpa Shetty commented.

“Amazing this was so so beautiful, captured this by Stellarium this amazing App. I posted this too sometime back," wrote actor Siddhanth Kapoor.

One of the enamored users said: “Rarest of Rare Astronomical Moment."

“I saw too… Just don’t have that amazing a phone," added another.

“Mera zoom itna achha nehi hai sir (My camera’s zoom is not that good, sir)," said another follower of Big B.

Inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, several users posted videos of the “planetary parade" of Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars and the Moon.

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
