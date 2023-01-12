Amitabh Bachchan To Hrithik Roshan: This Chai Wala Can Mimic Popular Bollywood Actors

Everyone desires to achieve their dreams and establish their name in their respective fields. However, there are only a few whose dreams actually come true. With the advent of social media, a lot of people can now showcase their talent to the world and become overnight sensations. One such video of a talented tea vendor, Sagar Srivastava, mimicking Bollywood actors is gaining popularity among the masses on Instagram. In the video, Sagar can be seen brewing tea while imitating some of the most celebrated Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Salman Khan. The video also shows him singing the iconic song Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana in his melodious voice. This talented teaseller hails from Amravati, Maharashtra.

The video was shared on Instagram by food blogger Abhinav Jeswani a few days ago. Abhinav, who has a sizeable following, posted the video on his Instagram handle to help the tea vendor achieve this dream of working in Bollywood. He also disclosed the location of Sagar’s tea stall in the caption of his post.

Along with sharing the video, the flood blogger wrote, “Most talented Chai Wala in India. Let’s share this video and fulfil Sagar Bhaiya’s wish to get in Bollywood.” “Amrut Tatva Chai, Amravati, Maharashtra,” concluded the caption.

Check out the viral video below:

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, several users flocked to the comments section of the post to lavish the tea vendor with praises galore. One user noted, “I am from Amravati. Amused to see such talented people between us were still unrecognised.” Another remarked, “Talent really has no bounds. So amazing.” “Kya baat hai,” gushed a third user.

