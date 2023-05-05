Which Actors Were Born To Play Villains? Fans Come Up With Blockbuster Answers

Stories, be they in films or novels, remain incomplete without a villain. The antagonists are the characters people love to hate. Just look at Umbridge from the Harry Potter series. Wondering why we are discussing villains right now? Well, a Twitter thread doing the rounds has people talking about their favourite ones. An account named Let’s Cinema asked people to name some actors who were born to play villains. Let’s just say that there is nothing more the Internet likes than a good discussion.

“Name an actor who was born to play the role of a VILLAIN,” the tweet read.

Name an actor who was born to play the role of a VILLAIN.— LetsCinema (@letscinema) May 1, 2023

Twitter users wasted no time in dropping memes and photos of their favourite antagonists. No conversation about Indian films can be held without Shah Rukh Khan. We are not saying this, other users are. “The man who made the anti-hero the hero and us root for the villain, Shah Rukh Khan,” a user wrote.

The man who made the anti-hero the hero and us root for the villain, SHAH RUKH KHAN. https://t.co/TJEBhOFyKJ pic.twitter.com/ewxebWdQfy— Amira (@theamiramia) May 3, 2023

A discussion on negative characters cannot be complete without a mention of South actor Prakash Raj.

Vikram star Vijay Sethupathi was also a favourite.

Bollywood fans could not stop raving over John Abraham’s role in Pathaan.

“Sethupathy. Jagapathy. Tiger Shroff also suits as a villain material,” a comment read.

Loki aka Tom Hiddleston was another fan favourite.

Several believed that Amrish Puri was the “OG villain”.

I love SRK in negative roles but this guy is OG villain of Indian cinema. https://t.co/qDknuel97U pic.twitter.com/ira2tAuVRy— Pathaan (@SRKsdevill) May 3, 2023

“TBFH Rajinikanth as a villain is far greater than Rajinikanth as a hero,” an individual wrote.

TBFH Rajinikanth as villian > > > Rajinikanth as hero — Harsha Tarantino. (@BornTo_Booze) May 1, 2023

If there is talk of antagonists, can Lord Voldemort be far behind?

he haunts me in my dreams https://t.co/tXUiEtrPIP pic.twitter.com/l8TXDPJMKA— Reet Kaur (@reetk_) May 4, 2023

Many people believed Ashutosh Rana also deserved a place in the thread. “Ashutosh Rana. I remember I was small and I watched his Dushman and especially Sangharsh… I was so traumatised.I couldn’t sleep for many days. Also because he’s a fab actor,” one account wrote.

Ashutosh Rana.I remember I was small & I watched his Dushman & especially Sangharsh..& I was so traumatized..I couldn't sleep for many days😭Also bcoz he's a fab actor. https://t.co/SQ8StOtXPt pic.twitter.com/VDtGG70YOB— Alia (@s_alia1) May 3, 2023

Heath Ledger played the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight with such perfection that he is the epitome of a devious antagonist for some.

The thread has truly proved that everyone loves villains. Which one of them would you consider to be the greatest?

