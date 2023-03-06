Amul Taaza’s disclaimer on a milk carton has left Twitter in serious splits. Brands have to do a lot of reaching and tinkering around with words to come up with an attractive name or tagline- one that can actually sell products or make a mark amid the deluge of products we are bombarded with daily. ‘Taaza’ is a great moniker for a milk brand, since that’s obviously the first thing most of us are looking for when it comes to milk.

However, did you know that the ‘Taaza’ milk pack bears a disclaimer regarding its ‘true nature’ in case of possible sour situations? A Twitter user has made the revelation and people have been finding it hilarious. The disclaimer on the Amul Taaza milk pack reads: “This is only a brand name or trade mark and does not represent its true nature".

The fact that Amul Taaza has this disclaimer is sending me (look for the #) pic.twitter.com/nkinXdGjBO— Bean 🇵🇸 (@DietPravda) March 3, 2023

And then they wonder why we have trust issues 😭— Lux, me. (@purplemuch) March 3, 2023

This reminds me of an entire scene from The Newsroom where they’re screaming about adding inane disclaimers to basic objects because people get sued. I wonder if a lawsuit is behind this one!— Aakriti Anand (@itirkaa1105) March 3, 2023

Brands should not be allowed to use such misleading names. Bread is called 💯 % whole wheat bread but that's not the case, parry amrut sugar claiming 'natural' in its name (which they changed thankfully) with an '*' indicating it's just a brand name, real juice, tropicana 💯 etc— Annie | @blackcoffee@mstdn.social (@Anniezzzz) March 4, 2023

This is because the brand team must have been told by their legal team to ensure the names 'Taaza' and 'Gold' come across purely as brand names and not the actual state of the product. It's silly, but you'll be shocked at the kind of consumer complaints brands face!— Pun-jabi. (@sagarmalik93) March 3, 2023

It's denoting the Term "Taaza", the same way even Tata Gold Tea has this # denoting the "Gold" aspect of it. When you run a conglomerate as big as Amul, you need to cover all the bases so that no legal problems creep up. — Yekandath💫 (@Yekandath) March 3, 2023

What do you think?

