Amul Taaza Milk Carton's Disclaimer on its 'True Nature' is Giving Desis 'Trust Issues'
2-MIN READ

Amul Taaza Milk Carton's Disclaimer on its 'True Nature' is Giving Desis 'Trust Issues'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 14:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Amul Taaza milk carton disclaimer has Twitter in splits. (Credits: Twitter/@DietPravda)

Amul Taaza milk carton disclaimer has Twitter in splits. (Credits: Twitter/@DietPravda)

The Amul Taaza milk carton bears a disclaimer reading 'This is only a brand name or trade mark and does not represent its true nature' and Twitter finds it hilarious.

Amul Taaza’s disclaimer on a milk carton has left Twitter in serious splits. Brands have to do a lot of reaching and tinkering around with words to come up with an attractive name or tagline- one that can actually sell products or make a mark amid the deluge of products we are bombarded with daily. ‘Taaza’ is a great moniker for a milk brand, since that’s obviously the first thing most of us are looking for when it comes to milk.

However, did you know that the ‘Taaza’ milk pack bears a disclaimer regarding its ‘true nature’ in case of possible sour situations? A Twitter user has made the revelation and people have been finding it hilarious. The disclaimer on the Amul Taaza milk pack reads: “This is only a brand name or trade mark and does not represent its true nature".

What do you think?

first published:March 06, 2023, 14:57 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 14:57 IST
