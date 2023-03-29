Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has shared visuals of four cubs born to a cheetah that has been translocated to India as a part of Project Cheetah. In the clip, the cubs are seen cuddling. Sharing the adorable moment on Twitter, he wrote, “Congratulations India. A momentous event in our wildlife conservation history during Amrit Kaal! I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

In another tweet, Bhupender Yadav also shared a congratulatory message for everyone who has been a part of this visionary mission. He wrote, “I congratulate the entire team of Project Cheetah for their relentless efforts in bringing back cheetahs to India and for their efforts in correcting an ecological wrong done in the past.”

Congratulatory messages poured in the comment sections. Many people hoped that soon the number of cheetahs will grow on Indian soil and the species will thrive in the country. A user tweeted, “Good to know. Hope that very soon there will be a large number of cheetahs on Indian soil.”

“This is really great news. The cubs born here will acclimatize to the weather much better and species will grow from here on,” another user tweeted.

“What an achievement. History created. Complements to GoI, WII, M.P Forest Department, and all involved in this project. May such news become a regular headline,” read a tweet.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted, “Welcome to the World! One of the cheetahs translocated to India last year, has given birth to four cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. What an adorable sight!"

“First four Indian cheetahs! Congratulations to all. After 75 years, India now has 4 Indian cheetahs," wrote another social media user.

A comment read, “And, the circle of life continues.. I hope the cubs live to see better days and become naturally adapted to India conditions.."

While the Internet today is celebrating the achievement, on Monday, India faced a setback as one of the cheetahs, brought in from Namibia, was found dead at Kuno National Park. As per the reports, it died due to a kidney ailment.

On 17 September 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the cheetah reintroduction program by introducing the first batch of eight spotted felines, which included five females, from Namibia to a quarantine enclosure in Kuno. The Indian wilderness has not seen cheetahs since 1947 when three of them were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya forest. The reason for the cheetahs’ decline in India was due to their large-scale capture from the wild for coursing, sport hunting, and bounty, extensive habitat conversion, as well as a subsequent decline in their prey base.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in 1952. The primary objectives of the reintroduction project include establishing safe breeding cheetah populations across their historical range and managing them as a metapopulation. The project also aims to utilize the cheetah as a charismatic flagship and umbrella species to gather resources for the restoration of open forest and savanna systems, which will benefit biodiversity and ecosystem services.

