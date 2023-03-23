An Unexpected Guest: Barn Owl Causes Frenzy in South African Court, Here's What Happened Next

During a trial in a courtroom in Brakpan in South Africa, an unexpected guest caused chaos among the attendees. Typically, courtrooms have a limited number of individuals present to observe case proceedings, and certain protocols are expected to be followed. However, an owl disrupted the usual decorum when it flew in through a hole in the courtroom’s ceiling.

According to the Owl Rescue Center in Africa, they received a request to rescue a barn owl that had caused chaos in the magistrates’ court in Brakpan during a trial. The unexpected guest had sent people running out of the courtroom in a frenzy.

In a Facebook post, the Owl Rescue Center in Africa revealed that they were contacted by the Brakpan SPCA to rescue a Barn owl that had been causing chaos in the magistrates’ court in Brakpan. During a court session the previous week, the owl had flown in through a hole in the ceiling, causing the magistrate and everyone in the room to run out screaming. After some effort, the rescue centre successfully rescued the bird. A photo of the rescued owl was also shared on their Facebook page.

The post, which was shared two days ago, has garnered a lot of attention. It has received over 1000 likes and attracted numerous comments from readers.

Several people have shared their thoughts and reactions to the post. One person commented, “He’s such a beautiful bird. I can’t understand why people were so scared. He’s harmless. Thank you for rescuing him." Another reader suggested giving the owl a name, proposing either “OIC!" for “Order in court!" or “Your Honor." A third commenter humorously suggested that the owl be named “The Honourable Judge J. Barn Owl" and preside over future court proceedings.

The owl’s brief visit to the courtroom in Brakpan may have caused a temporary disruption, but it also serves as a poignant reminder of the need to protect and coexist with nature.

