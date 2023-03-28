Business tycoon Anand Mahindra never fails to appreciate any kind of innovation. His social media timeline is filled with inspiring videos and photos of creative projects. This time too, Anand Mahindra has a suggestion for ‘transforming’ cities. According to him, every city should have this thing. Wondering what the Mahindra Group chairman wants authorities to do? It’s a suggestion for providing better play spaces for kids and teenagers in a pretty unique manner. If you are guessing what Mahindra’s latest idea to alter public spaces is, take a look at the latest video he shared and find out all about it.

First shared by tech content creator Dhananjay Tech, the video shows a basketball court, cricket pitch and much more under a bridge in Navi Mumbai. Anand Mahindra, of course, left impressed by the potential of this idea and called it “transformational”.

Take a look:

Transformational. Let’s do this. In every city. pic.twitter.com/4GJtKoNpfr— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 28, 2023

The video immediately grabbed attention, leading many users to call for such initiatives in other cities. “Good initiative. In today’s digital world where being sedentary is deeply rooted in everyone’s life, such steps can prove to be absolutely wonderful for incorporating physical activity in an easily accessible way,” a comment read.

Good initiative. In today’s digital world where being sedentary is deep rooted in everyone’s life, such steps can prove to be absolutely wonderful for incorporating physical activity in an easily accessible way.— Dr Neha Chawla (@thestrongdoc) March 28, 2023

Others shared videos of similar spaces they had encountered in other cities.

While @ncbn did in 2018 F1H2O park Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh 🤗Creating future with happiness 😊 pic.twitter.com/k4LAE0M9UJ— chay (@DirChay) March 28, 2023

A few were sceptical of the idea, citing the underside of bridges being used as parking space.

Well it's difficult to create these type of facilities due to limited space of parking available.🥲 pic.twitter.com/1IOwxSwQ94— Aditya joshi (@adityaj29) March 28, 2023

Others were convinced that the idea was good in theory, but not in practice.

Not a good idea.Over bridges means, the area is prone to high traffic. And a playground means children of all age groups,swarming there to get their fair share of opportunity to play. Crossing the busy traffic amidst plying vehicles is highly risky and would mean inviting mishaps— Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) March 28, 2023

Many gave reasons as to why such projects were possible in Navi Mumbai, but not in the proper city itself.

Navi Mumbai planned city hai so Usmay hai Open space Mumbai may nahi hai Jyada open space— Amit chavn (@amit_chavn) March 28, 2023

Several Twitter users came up with innovative ways the space could be utilised.

It can be utilized in many ways,base on the requirements of the areas,where there is parking issue it can be converted to parking,it may converted to food zone for small road side vendor, it can be converted to play zone etc— Social activist (@socialactivistk) March 28, 2023

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has shared his appreciation for any innovative ideas. The industrialist had recently shared a clip of how metal chain link fencing was manufactured, adding that the “beauty and creativity of manufacturing is under-appreciated in a world obsessed by apps!”

Watch:

The most ordinary objects are made in the most extraordinary ways. The beauty and creativity of manufacturing is under-appreciated in a world obsessed by apps! pic.twitter.com/2dX1LDZgxJ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 24, 2023

On Monday, March 27, Mahindra shared the perfect idea for motivating his followers at the start of the work week. The business tycoon shared a clip of a tiger coming towards a herd of deer silently. “Walk into work with quiet confidence. Your voice will be heard,” he wrote.

Several users praised Anand Mahindra’s relatable post and called it a “great source of motivation”.

