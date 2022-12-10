Anand Mahindra Has a Business Lesson and it is Inspired by This Resurrection Plant

Anand Mahindra, who quite often tweets interesting facts and posts, now used a video of a resurrection plant to motivate businesspersons. The business tycoon tweeted about building resilience in business strategy and how to survive during the economic crisis as he reshared a video uploaded by a page called ‘Wonder of Science’

The 15-second video shows how a withering plant in the shape of a ball is getting resurrected by water and having its curls spread out. The leaves quickly opened, revealing the green that was concealed inside, as soon as it acquired moisture. The note revealed, “The resurrection plant named Selaginella lepidophylla can survive years of drought and almost complete desiccation and can come back to life after exposure to moisture.”

Mahindra attempted to cheer up the owners of nearly-dead businesses by emphasising revitalization. After a downfall, the majority of them usually give up hope and do not attempt to restore the businesses. The 67-year-old explained the similarity with the above-mentioned plant in the caption that read, “Can’t help thinking about the lesson for business. Build such resilience into your strategy and Organization that you can survive any economic droughts.”

Amazing. Can’t help thinking about the lesson for business. Build such resilience into your strategy and Organization that you can survive any economic ‘droughts.’ 😊 https://t.co/psVmtt6yQo— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 8, 2022

On seeing Anand Mahindra’s tweet several Twitter users went on to laud the businessman for the way he thinks and expressing his thoughts online. One of the users wrote, “Resurrection plant teaching us a great lesson”.

Resurrection plant teaching us a great lesson.— Nethaji Narasimalu (@NethajiNarasima) December 8, 2022

Another user wrote, “Excellent thought, managements must move away from grapevines and accept others’ point of view too”.

Excellent thought, managements must move away from grapevines & accept others point of view too.— Sunil Nanda (@nilnanda) December 9, 2022

A third user praised Anand Mahindra as he wrote, “Why some businesses grow? They have leaders like you.”

Why some businesses grow ??? They have leaders like you 🙏🙏🙏— ⚜️ Sanket ⚜️ (@iSanketNaik) December 8, 2022

Selaginella lepidophylla is a Chihuahuan Desert native that blooms to a maximum height of 5 cm. In dry conditions, its stems naturally coil into a tight ball and only fully extend when contacted with moisture. After a brief period of dehydration, the plant’s outer stems twist into circular rings. However, due to the effect of the strain gradient along their length, the inner stems respond to desiccation by gently spiralling inside.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here