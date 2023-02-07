OpenAI’s ChatGPT, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, has generated tremendous buzz on social media in the past few weeks. In fact, the frenzy around ChatGPT has sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Joining the bandwagon, industrialist Anand Mahindra has also shared a hilarious meme on ChatGPT. The billionaire tweeted about a chaat stall named after Chat GPT. “This looks photoshopped but it’s clever, nonetheless. We know how to ‘Indianize’ & de-mystify everything we encounter!" Mahindra wrote in the captions.

This looks photoshopped but it’s clever, nonetheless. We know how to ‘Indianize’ & de-mystify everything we encounter! pic.twitter.com/zg6HCKo1MN— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 6, 2023

The innovative brand name of the chat stall seems to have impressed not just Mahindra but other social media as well. The wordplay in the meme is indeed ingenious to Indian snacks like aloo tikki, bhalla papdi are called chaat.

One Twitter user wrote, “Ha! We definitely have a knack for taking things to the next level. Can’t wait to see what we Indianise next."

Another user tweeted, “That’s amazing, that’s creative India."

One user suggested that the unique start may soon as well make an appearance on Shark Tank India to raise funds.

A new startup. Must have engaged a big ad agency to promote it's product. Soon he will be seen in #SharkTankIndia3 for fund raising and mentorship— Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) February 7, 2023

This is not the first time Anand Mahindra has tweeted an amusing meme. The Mahindra Group chairman often shares catchy videos and images on the microblogging site.

Interestingly, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also shared the same meme in one of his tweets.

One chat GPT combo please — Chat of Golgappa & Potato Tikki. https://t.co/dAdF9pltRi— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) February 5, 2023

AI chatbot Chat GPT or Generative Pre-Trainer Transformer was launched by OpenAI two months ago. Since its launch, Chat GPT has emerged as a game-changer and is being touted as a Google killer. Microsoft, which owns the search engine Bing, announced a multi-billion dollar partnership with OpenAI in January.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot chatGPT was launched by OpenAI two months ago. Since its launch, chatGPT has emerged as a game-changer and is being touted as a Google killer. The model offers a powerful AI engine that can replicate human conversation. It takes natural language input and generates natural language output, enabling it to engage in conversations with people. While there have been other models built with the same aim, this chatbot automatically generates articulate texts based on written prompts in a fashion that’s much more advanced and creative than others.

The futuristic chatbot reportedly can write you a song in the style of your favourite musician, complete your homework question (500 words on the end of World War Two? no problem), write a speech and even churn out specific program code. Due to its exceptional utility across several industries, Chat GPT can emerge as a potential threat to a wide range of jobs in the future. Microsoft, which owns the search engine Bing, announced a multi-billion dollar partnership with OpenAI in January.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here