Music is “everything around” us and this Australian artist proves it literally by turning a carrot into a clarinet. His impressive skills left business tycoon Anand Mahindra utterly fascinated, who ended up re-sharing a video of the musician’s talent via Twitter. In a TEDx Talk video, Australian musician Linsey Pollak simply uses a knife and a drilling machine to create his own carrot clarinet, leaving audiences bursting into laughter and also enticed by his musical expertise all at the same time. He collects the residue inside a bowl and also makes sure that the hole is through to the other side. He then makes small windows for music to travel before taking what appears to be a knife to peel off the vegetable’s skin. In the background, the audience can be heard laughing at the bizarre scenario. Towards the end, Pollak adds a few elements to the carrot to turn it into a real clarinet. What seems nearly a bizarre task ends up stealing the entire show when the musician finally plays the instrument.

A massive hooting and cheering erupt for Pollak and the musician changes his rhythm and beats to deliver a dynamic performance. While sharing the clip, Anand Mahindra wrote, “The message I got from this? Find music in everything around you,” before ending the caption with the hashtag ‘Sunday vibes.’ Watch the video here:

The message I got from this? Find music in everything around you…#sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/DHCvhlTRru— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 5, 2023

The tweet has amassed over four lakh views and more than five thousand likes on the micro-blogging site, leaving a barrage of music loves impressed. A user agreed with Anand Mahindra and wrote, “Find music in everything around you. And find happiness in everything you do.”

Find music in everything around uAnd find happiness in everything u do— ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 5, 2023

Another commented, “Music is such an amazing way to escape and feel happy on Sundays. I’m so grateful for all the music around me and the message it gives me every day.”

Music is such an amazing way to escape and feel happy on Sundays. I’m so grateful for all the music around me and the message it gives me every day. .— ☕️Brooke Shafer🍺 °• Temu promoter ~~ (@brookeshafer20) March 5, 2023

One more joked, “Life may sometimes just give us a carrot, what one makes out of it matters.”

Life may sometimes just give us a carrot, what one makes out of it matters.— That Woodbee (@ThatWoodbee) March 5, 2023

Meanwhile, a user added, “Wow blown away by what a presentation and indeed music can be found anywhere if you keep looking.”

Wow 👌 blown away what a presentation and indeed music can be found anywhere if you keep looking 🙏— MUKUL MALIK (@MukulRMalik) March 5, 2023

Did you find the video impressive too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here