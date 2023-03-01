Anand Mahindra recently shared a social media post about his meeting with his Harvard alumni, Bill Gates, during the Microsoft co-founder’s visit to India. The two visionary leaders discussed ways to collaborate and create a greater social impact. While Mr. Mahindra expressed his admiration for his classmate’s achievements, he also received a cherished gift, an autographed copy of Mr. Gates’ book.

Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairman shared two images, one of which had Mr. Gates’s handwritten note on his book ‘The Road Ahead’, with a message that read, “To Anand, best wishes to my classmate. Bill Gates”. Mr. Mahindra also shared that during their meeting, the conversation between their teams wasn’t centered around IT or business, but rather how they could collaborate to create a greater social impact. While he expressed his excitement about the reunion, he also humorously mentioned that he did benefit from the meeting, as he received a free, signed copy of Mr. Gates’ book.

Good to see @BillGates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me;I got a free, autographed copy of his book😊) pic.twitter.com/lZjtnKwmMc— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2023

His social media post has created a buzz among the users. Many were surprised to discover that the two successful personalities studied together and shared a common alma mater. In fact, a Twitter user delved into their respective educational backgrounds and noted that Mr. Mahindra graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1977 and went on to complete his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1981. On the other hand, Mr. Gates enrolled at Harvard College in 1973 but dropped out after two years.

You guys were classmates?!— Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) February 28, 2023

Circle do matter!“To anand, Best wishes to my classmate! Bill Gates"1973: Gates admitted to Harvard College, dropped after 2 years. 1973 +2 =1975Mahindra graduated in 1977,Consedring 3 or 4 years of graduation..1977 -3 or4 =1973 or 1974 &perhaps that the year when they met pic.twitter.com/BWKE656npb— Peeyush (@Peeyush11250962) February 28, 2023

Classmate!! Woah!!! That’s something special. Best always 👍— musafir (@theteefactory) February 28, 2023

His handwriting !!!!!— IamFaheem !! (@Idoneouss) February 28, 2023

In addition to his meeting with Mr. Mahindra, Mr. Gates also recently met with the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, at the RBI office in Mumbai. “Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide-ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," wrote the Reserve Bank Of India in a tweet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here