Anand Mahindra Picks Winner for Best Coaching Advice to Harry Kane After Penalty Miss, Here's How

After England lost to France in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an interesting tweet that garnered attention from the sea of football fans online. Mahindra shared a photo of footballer Henry Kane, which was clicked after he missed a penalty shot during one of the crucial moments in the game. The industrialist asked his followers to suggest advice they would give to Kane if they were his coach. He mentioned that the best advice would win a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle. And the result of this interesting contest is finally out.

“Harry Kane when he missed the penalty. If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best ‘coach’ (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle. Entries are accepted until 9 am Wednesday 14th December,” Mahindra tweeted.

#Leadership pic.twitter.com/CIFlX3eQJJ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 13, 2022

Revealing the name of the winner, the business tycoon retweeted his original tweet and wrote, “And here’s the winning ‘Coach.’ Bravo,” while tagging the winner. The Twitter user identified as Jim Farrell won the contest and his advice that read, “If I had another penalty shot right now, I wouldn’t hesitate to pick you again.”

Notably, the winner was chosen after reviewing over thirty thousand entries.

While revealing the winner, Mahindra also listed down four reasons why Jim Farrell’s advice won his heart. According to the industrialist, the advice was ‘concise’, and displayed the qualities of a ‘good counsellor’ along with being ‘receptive’ and gaining the player’s ‘vote of confidence.’ Take a look at the reasons in detail:

Here’s why I thought your advice was the most effective out of almost 30k entries: (2/3) pic.twitter.com/fbuiSJnsVg— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 15, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, the industrialist also shared a clip of the die-cast truck that will be given to the winner while asking the user to share his mailing address on his Twitter DM to carry out the international courier legalities.

Meanwhile, the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between Argentina and France on Sunday, December 18 at 8.30 pm IST.

