Apart from his business expertise, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is well known for his impressive social media presence. From leaving people in splits with his wit to inspiring all with motivating stories from the grass root level, Mahindra’s social media timeline is nothing less than a treasure for the users. Adding more to it, Mahindra shared a ‘Monday Motivation’ post with his followers online. This post featured the story of a little boy, who aspires to be the next chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. Inspired by learning about his efforts to reach the school chess competition on time, Mahindra posted his picture and claimed that “kids like him shape India’s future.”

Through his note along with the picture, Mahindra revealed that the competition witnessed about 1600 kids from across the nation participating in the game. And the young boy, who impressed the business mogul, travelled all night and changed his bus twice to reach the venue on time. In addition, the little boy even walked from the depot to the venue in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur. Just before the competition started, he took a nap, to be able to give his best. In the now-viral picture one can see an auditorium full of young boys sitting opposite each other, with a chess board kept on a table in between them. But what grasped all the attention was a kid sleeping in the forefront of the picture.

“A recent school chess competition in Hosur had 1600 kids from all over. This boy traveled all night by bus (changing buses twice) and then walked from the depot. Took a nap before the match. Wants to be the next Magnus. Kids like him shape India’s future. He’s my Monday Motivation,” Mahindra wrote in the caption.

Expectedly, the picture impressed several users, who were quick to take to the comments section and agreed with Mahindra. Many advised him to open a startup chess institute in collaboration with the kid. One user wrote, “Awesome Passion! Please open a Start-Up Chess Institute, with him as a Partner when he is legally eligible to do so.”

Another commented, “Things we can learn from children: push yourself, break boundaries. Totally inspiring. All the best, champ.”

“Time to put money and motivation in other sports apart from Cricket. We will have tons of young dedicated Geniuses bringing glory to India,” read another reply

So far, the picture has been viewed more than a million times and has garnered over 47 thousand likes.

