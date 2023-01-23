CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AthiyaShettyKLRahulWedding#CricketLive#Budget2023#IndvsNZ#BiggBoss16
Home » BUZZ » Anand Mahindra Shares Moments of Pure Magic From Shakti Fusion Band Concert
2-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Shares Moments of Pure Magic From Shakti Fusion Band Concert

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 17:28 IST

Delhi, India

Anand Mahindra shares a glimpse of Shakti Concert At Mumbai. (Image source: Twitter)

Anand Mahindra shares a glimpse of Shakti Concert At Mumbai. (Image source: Twitter)

Anand Mahindra catches music legends Zakir Hussain, John MacLaughlin, and Vikku Vinayakram in action at the magical concert in Mumbai.

When music legends Zakir Hussain, John MacLaughlin, Vikku Vinayakram, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram came together for a concert in Mumbai, it was sure to be a night to remember. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a glimpse of the concert, which looks as magical as one could picture. On stage, are legends that have serenaded people beyond age or language barriers. “Rarely do you get to attend a concert where you know it’s a historic occasion and an experience you want to preserve and protect like a fragile drop of water in your hand. Six maestros, at the top of their art, made music last night that was—without exaggeration—pure magic,” Mahindra tweeted.

Check out the clip right here:

Social media users were amazed by the clip. While one user remarked that this concert was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, another mentioned that music indeed gives relief to the body and mind. Others were missing another legendary musician Srinivasan Doraiswamy. A Twitter user wrote, “Missing the legendary mandolin Srinivas ji on this glorious occasion!”

Another user tweeted, “Just think sir if we were able to retrieve even 50 per cent of our culture like music, ancient verbal education, Sun worshipping, clothing, our festival, model of local village governance, the status of women, and link it with youth sentiment then how much growth India will attain.”

“They are still at it! Love Shakti,” read a tweet.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra also shared a clip of the legendary maestro John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain, and Vikku Vinayakram from before their concert. The trio was seen sitting with their arms around each other, fooling around with one of their tracks. The clip was captured by the Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions, Jairam. The company was also in charge of promoting the performance of the legendary Fusion Group Shakti that took place on Sunday in Mumbai. Mahindra expressed his excitement about joining the concert.

The Shakti fusion band is an unprecedented transcontinental collaboration. It is the half-a-century-old group that brought together Eastern and Western musicians. Mumbai is not the only place that is going to witness their extraordinary performance. The group is set to make their appearance next at Kolkata’s Calcutta Cricket and Football Club (CCFC) on January 24 and at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Weightlifting Auditorium, Delhi on January 28.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. anand mahindra
  2. Zakir Hussain
first published:January 23, 2023, 17:23 IST
last updated:January 23, 2023, 17:28 IST
Read More