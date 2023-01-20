Anand Mahindra Shares Video of a Close Encounter Between an Eagle And a Swimmer | WATCH

Anand Mahindra frequently shares interesting pictures and videos with his social media followers. He uses the stage to highlight people’s untapped potential, and at times to promote his inspiring and motivating ideas. The industrialist has now emphasised the importance of being grateful for every day by sharing a video reference. The video, which was originally shared on November 23, 2022, shows the eagle hovering over a man as he swims energetically. The eagle, who is seen flying towards the man, quickly flees without causing any harm.

Along with the video, Anand Mahindra also penned a note that read, “Sometimes you’re watched over & looked after without even realising how blessed & fortunate you are…We need to feel gratitude for every day that seems just ‘normal’.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Sometimes you’re watched over & looked after without even realising how blessed & fortunate you are…We need to feel gratitude for every day that seems just ‘normal,’ pic.twitter.com/osbez0Db3O— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 20, 2023

The video garnered over 282 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Several social media users tweeted about how wonderful the video is along with the note. One of the users wrote, “A brilliant video!!! There’s always a power beyond that looks over you.. belief in that will always help drive you to success”

A brilliant video!!! There’s always a power beyond that looks over you.. belief in that will always help drive you to success— vignesh (@vickyshekar) January 20, 2023

Another one said, “This moment is where the magic is. This moment is where the bliss is. Gratitude is the only thing that truly helps you cherish this moment”.

This moment is where the magic isThis moment is where the bliss isGratitude is the only thing that truly helps you cherish this moment. — Akshay Jain (@akshayj) January 20, 2023

One more user wrote, “Sometimes it Happens. For everything we have to thank God.”

Sometimes it Happens. For everything we have to thank God. Gopalakrishna Special PP Nalgonda— N.Gopalakrishna (@NGopala50028429) January 20, 2023

Anand Mahindra previously shared a video that ironically demonstrated that mother nature will always triumph over technology in some form or another. The video shows a confused crocodile in the water staring at a flying object hovering above it. The object, which was a small drone, was flying low and close to the water’s surface. The crocodile, which appears to have misidentified the drone as a bird, leaps at it, grabs it by the teeth and jumps back into the water.

Proof that the natural world will always triumph over technology… 😊👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ac1zKEgxdw— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 18, 2023

The video amassed over 1 million views as of now.

