Anand Mahindra Shares Video of John MacLaughlin, Zakir Hussain and Vikku Vinayakram’s Impromptu Jam

Anand Mahindra frequently shares interesting pictures and videos with his social media followers. He uses the stage to highlight people’s untapped potential, and at times to promote his inspiring and motivating ideas. The industrialist has now emphasised the importance of being grateful for every day by sharing a video reference. This time, Mahindra shared a video of music legends John MacLaughlin, Zakir Hussain and Vikku Vinayakram’s impromptu vocal jam. “Iconic clip taken by @jairamvgj whose company Hyperlink Brand solutions is promoting the performance of legendary Fusion Group ‘Shakti’ today in Mumbai.(I won’t miss it!) John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain & the amazing Vikku Vinayakram fooling around with one of their tracks," read the caption.

In the video, the three can be seen blissfully jamming together and having a fun time, leaving their audience completely mesmerised. Have a look:

Iconic clip taken by @jairamvgj whose company Hyperlink Brand solutions is promoting the performance of legendary Fusion Group ‘Shakti’ today in Mumbai.(I won’t miss it!) John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain & the amazing Vikku Vinayakram fooling around with one of their tracks.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZPaXIRmmPG— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2023

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 63K views. “Thank you for promoting Indian classical," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Astonishingly-adorable trio. It goes far beyond music. It defines bonding."

Meanwhile, earlier, Mahindra shared a video which showed an eagle hovering over a man as he swims energetically. The eagle, who is seen flying towards the man, quickly flees without causing any harm. Along with the video, Anand

Mahindra also penned a note that read, “Sometimes you’re watched over & looked after without even realising how blessed & fortunate you are…We need to feel gratitude for every day that seems just ‘normal’.”

The video garnered over 282 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Several social media users tweeted about how wonderful the video is along with the note. One of the users wrote, “A brilliant video!!! There’s always a power beyond that looks over you.. belief in that will always help drive you to success.”

