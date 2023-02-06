Businessman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing thought-provoking photos and videos on Twitter. On Monday, the Chairperson of the Mahindra Group shared a clip of a unique invention that will leave you surprised. The video is about an inflatable fire safety device that can assist people to evacuate a building. The animated video, which was first posted on the page Learn Something, features a man jumping out of a burning building while wearing an inflatable safety device. The device transforms into a big, flower-like structure as the person straps it on, allowing him to land comfortably. At the time of sharing the video, Mahindra said that this device is a “priority purchase”.

“I hope this is for real and some company is manufacturing it. If I lived in a high-rise, this would be a priority purchase! Very innovative,” he wrote.

Watch the video below:

I hope this is for real and some company is manufacturing it. If I lived in a high-rise, this would be a priority purchase! Very innovative. pic.twitter.com/BLkzMyWGtZ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 5, 2023

The video has garnered over four million views, so far. Social media users have also gone on to laud the creation of this innovation. One of the users wrote, “High-rise buildings mostly don’t have windows that could be open widely to fit this rescue parachute. Great idea though”.

High rise buildings mostly don't have windows that could be open widely to fit this rescue parachute. Great idea though. — محمد الشيخ | Mohd Alsheikh (@MASalsheikh) February 5, 2023

Another added, “Surely it’s an innovative idea, however, if we see the amount of aged persons in India is high, I am not sure how many of them can single-handedly do this. Hope they have thought on this”.

Surely its an innovative idea, however if we see the amount of aged persons in India is high, am not sure how many of them can single handle do this.Hope they have thought on this.— Ronak Metawala (@MetawalaRonak) February 5, 2023

Calling it “very innovative”, a person added, “More research needs to be done for improvements. Not at all usable in India as we have electric wires in front of every apartment/house which can cause instant death. Trees and many other possibilities can stop the safe landing of the person”.

Very innovative, but more research needs to be done for improvements. Not at all usable in India as we have electric wires in front of every apartment/house which can cause instant death. Trees and many other possibilities can stop from safe landing of the person.— Vishnu Kausthub (@vKausthub) February 5, 2023

Previously, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a futuristic mobility device and explained its utility in rescue ops. According to him, it could help the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in its operations. The suit includes a jet engine and manual controllers. Along with the video, he wrote, “Another futuristic mobility machine which won’t soon be a mass commuting device but will have powerful niche applications. The Jetsuit could transform rescue ops. Would like to see it deployed by.”

Another futuristic mobility machine which won’t soon be a mass commuting device but will have powerful niche applications. The Jetsuit could transform rescue ops. Would like to see it deployed by @NDRFHQ pic.twitter.com/rz5gUzy6AR— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 28, 2023

The video clocked more than 8 million views on social media. So what do you have to say about these innovations?

