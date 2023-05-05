And, The Award For The Best Magic Trick Ever Goes To These Cute Siblings

The fun of growing up with siblings is just unmatched. The journey with many ups and downs has given us innumerable stories to cherish lifelong. One such precious bond between a brother and a sister duo was exhibited in this hilarious video, which is going immensely viral on the internet. The video shows a little girl exhibiting a magic trick with her brother, where she tries to make him disappear, but what happened next won the internet’s heart.

The video was shared by a Twitter user, who hilariously claimed it to be the “Best magic trick ever played in history.” The video opens to show a boy standing next to his sister, waving at the camera while flashing their cute smiles. Next, the girl unfolds a towel in front of her brother, covering him entirely. Proceeding with her magic trick of disappearing her sibling, the little girl waves the towel and removes it to show that the boy has disappeared. He was hiding behind a wall next to her. However, little did the boy know that he was still visible in the frame. What makes the video hilarious, is when the girl kicks him on his bum, to move the boy completely out of the frame.

Best magic trick ever played in history. 😄pic.twitter.com/bzsPqfyZrC— Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) May 2, 2023

The clip has left innumerable users laughing their hearts out. Several users flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. One user wrote, “Magic, when done right, is funny.”

Magic, when done right, is funny. pic.twitter.com/O0N84waeEh— Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) April 24, 2023

Talking about the brother and sister bond, a user commented, “The fun with siblings is unparalleled!”

The fun with siblings is unparalleled!— Mehak Sharma (@_sharmamehak) May 2, 2023

Many users revealed that they loved “the last part”, where the sister kicks her brother, as a user commented, “The last part was great.”

The last part was great— Dr. S.Guruprasad 🇮🇳 (@drsguru) May 3, 2023

Another called the video, “Too Cute”

The clip has staked up over 3 million views, with the number still growing.

Something similar was seen in another video that caught the internet’s attention earlier this year. “When the trick doesn’t turn out as you expected,” read the text posted with the clip.

Cuando no sale el truco como esperabas. pic.twitter.com/HrnPebc5Nb— Profesor Caos (@ProfesorCaos5) February 26, 2023

The video featured the young siblings performing the same trick. And guess what, it also featured the same goof-up. The sister took charge in her hands, kicking the boy out of the frame.

