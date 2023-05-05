Andhra Man Defies Paralysis, Secures Seat in IIM Ahmedabad in Inspirational Feat

Despite facing a tragic accident that left him paralyzed, Chandramouli, a determined youngster from Andhra Pradesh, has been inspiring many people by securing a seat in IIM-Ahmedabad. His life goal is to become a manager, and he has defied his disability to achieve his dreams.

Chandramouli hails from Kothakota village in Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalle district, Andhra Pradesh. Later, his family relocated to Pedda Boddepalli village in Narsipatnam mandal of the same district. His father, Venkata Ramana, is a small-scale businessman, and his mother works as a teacher in St. Ann’s School.

Chandramouli’s determination and hard work helped him complete his B.Tech with the support of his parents. However, fate dealt him a harsh blow when he accidentally touched a live electric wire while trying to retrieve a fallen ring from a shed made of iron sheets while preparing for the GATE exam. This tragic accident left him paralyzed in both legs and hands, and he had to undergo surgery to have them removed.

Following this, he went through a difficult phase of depression. However, his friends provided unwavering support and uplifted his morale and confidence levels, which helped him to overcome his mental struggles. Though his ambition of becoming a mechanical engineer had been disrupted, Chandramouli was determined not to let his disability define him. He set his sights on becoming a magistrate and completed his LLB.

Later, he shifted his focus towards preparing for the CAT (Common Admission Test) and his hard work paid off when he secured admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad, which is renowned for its top-quality business education.

“When I met with the accident, I was unable to do anything for two months," Chandramouli shared. “I had to let go of my dream of becoming a mechanical engineer, and instead, I pursued LLB to become a magistrate. However, I soon realized that one hand is necessary to become a magistrate, which meant that I had to let go of that ambition as well."

Despite these setbacks, Chandramouli didn’t give up. He focused on improving his skills and became proficient in operating a mobile phone and laptop on his own. This newfound proficiency enabled him to work from home for Amazon.

Chandramouli’s never-say-die attitude and hard work paid off when he secured a seat in the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad. “I am excited to join IIM-Ahmedabad in June and become a manager," he said, beaming with a smile. Truly, his story is an inspiration to all those facing adversity, highlighting the power of resilience, perseverance, and a positive attitude.

