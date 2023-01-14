Andrew Garfield Flirts With Interviewer at Golden Globes, Twitter Wants Them in Romcom

Andrew Garfield second round of flirtation with Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg went down at the Golden Globes red carpet and it’s once again making Twitter ask collectively, “when is it my turn?" Dimoldenberg was conducting interviews at the red carpet and her interaction with Garfield has since gone viral on the internet. In a charmingly awkward exchange, the actor compared her to a “capybara in the wild", told her he only ever wanted to see her before swiftly adding that he only ever wanted to see her in these situations, and also told her that their astrological placements meant that they would get on really well.

Twitter needs a romcom starring the two ASAP. “She really is god’s strongest soldier because the way i was blushing and giggling and kicking my legs and i wasn’t even THERE…i truly would have been gone [sic]," wrote one user.

she really is god's strongest soldier because the way i was blushing and giggling and kicking my legs and i wasn't even THERE…i truly would have been gone pic.twitter.com/Wahw1F3QgM— iman vellani protection squad❕ (@avngrswft) January 12, 2023

Recently, a wholesome interaction between Kate Winslet and a young journalist also went viral. The actor, whose Avatar: The Way of Water has recently come out, reassured the young journalist who seemed to have gotten slightly nervous. “It’s my first time," the journalist told Kate. “This is your first time doing it? OK, well, guess what. When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is going to be," the actor told her in a warm, reassuring voice.

“So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, this is going to be a really fantastic interview. And you can ask me anything that you want and you don’t have to be scared, everything is going to be amazing," she went on to add. “You got this. OK, let’s do it!"

