Andrew Tate’s email complaining about “inhumane living conditions" in Romanian prison surfaced on January 24. “They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night," Tate wrote in the email sent out to his newsletter subscribers. He insisted upon his innocence and spoke about retaining his “manners" even in hardship, as per a Geo News report.

Tate, infamous for his misogynistic ideals, was arrested on charges of forming an organised crime group targeting women. This had followed in the heels of a viral exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg and caused a stir. After complaining about his living conditions in prison, Tate is getting trolled.

Andrew Tate continues in email to website subscribers: “They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion. They cannot break me. My guards know I am innocent.” pic.twitter.com/Mu9mMn5ork — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2023

Cockroaches have always been your only friends— Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) January 24, 2023

He's really found his audience.— Hank Green (@hankgreen) January 24, 2023

Counting down the days until he turns this experience into a new “how to be alpha”: prison mode— Ready To Glare 🔪 (@ReadytoglareYT) January 24, 2023

This pic loooool. Abolish prisons but not the 1 he’s in x https://t.co/1zVg49moEb— C (@HeronChe) January 25, 2023

When you go to a country because you are confident that it's police force and government are corrupt and easily bribed, that often comes with the caveat that when you do eventually get arrest & go to prison, their prisons will be absolutely horrific.You made your bed, lay in it. https://t.co/ztLmOyAvNh— Guess Who's Back (Back Again)🇵🇲 (@53gaDr3amca5t) January 25, 2023

I remember when this guy tweeted some weird shit about his cars to Greta Thunberg then she had a funny reply then his whole life collapsed. That was cool. https://t.co/NquDM9h9dF— Joe Remi (@JoeOfTheNorth) January 25, 2023

Greta Thunberg’s iconic clapback at Andrew Tate sent shockwaves through the world of Twitter and her tweet reached the ranks of the most liked tweets of all time. Thunberg’s clapback to Tate bragging about his 33 cars read “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com". It is currently the fifth most liked tweet of all time with 3.7 million odd likes on the platform. Tate’s arrest in Romania on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and other charges closely followed his exchange with Thunberg.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here