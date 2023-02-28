Andrew Tate hasn’t let being in prison stop his tweet streak. First he got dragged on Twitter after complaining about abysmal conditions in jail, including cockroaches. Now, he has, in that same pseudo-Dostoyevsky style, tweeted about fighting off a ghost. Because it’s Andrew Tate and the claim has to as alpha-male-on-steroids as possible, the ghost was obviously ‘terrified’ of the misogynistic influencer, who sent it ‘back to hell’.

“I was awoken last night by an icy chill/ and identified a ghost in my prison cell/ He was terrified and begged me not to annihilate him/ I sent him back to hell with a message for the demons/ I am always ready," read the tweet, complete with random line breaks.

This guy is bragging about fighting ghosts in his prison cell. Real alpha male shit pic.twitter.com/mHMJhAXErA— Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) February 25, 2023

andrew tate with the ghost in his cell https://t.co/FrITtOpXz0 pic.twitter.com/HcnSfSRBVF— based yandere🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@boyhell1999) February 26, 2023

Andrew Tate after being woken up by the fifth ghost in his cell in one night: pic.twitter.com/qQZcuKELLs— Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) February 26, 2023

I fully support the ghosts who are haunting Andrew Tate— Internet Cafe Mermaid 🏳️‍⚧️ (@mermaidofhyrule) February 26, 2023

ANDREW TATE: I was awoken one night by an icyBEASTIE BOYS: CHILLand identified a ghost in my prison [CELL]he was terrified and begged me not to [WASTE HIM]so i sent him back to hell with a message for [SATAN] pic.twitter.com/WGBhcNhYfS— Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) February 27, 2023

Andrew Tate believes that ghosts exist but not trans people https://t.co/tTAL8EnXk1— Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) February 28, 2023

this andrew tate downfall is so funny in the space of 2 months he's gone from flexing his cars on greta thunberg to beefing with ghosts in his cell like he's in the sixth sense— sean (@champIoo_) February 27, 2023

To the ghost, I'm so sorry you had to deal with an evil entity called Andrew Tate. https://t.co/L90dzWbB2l— 🏳️‍🌈Kerry Brown🏳️‍🌈 🏴 (@BrownKezzie22) February 26, 2023

“They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night," Tate had earlier written in an email sent out to his newsletter subscribers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here