Andrew Tate Tweeting 'Like Dostoyevsky' While in Romanian Prison Gets Roasted
1-MIN READ

Andrew Tate Tweeting 'Like Dostoyevsky' While in Romanian Prison Gets Roasted

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 17:17 IST

International

Police officers escort Andrew Tate in Romania. (Credits: AP)

Police officers escort Andrew Tate in Romania. (Credits: AP)

Andrew Tate's tweets from Romanian prison, though likely not being physically sent by him, have gone full-on 'live love laugh'.

Andrew Tate, who was arrested in Romania on charges of forming an organised crime group targeting women, continues to tweet away. While it’s not likely that he is actually the one physically tweeting from inside his jail cell as per an investigation done by Insider, his ‘Dostoyevsky-like’ (if Dostoyevsky was a 14-year-old emo kid on Tumblr or Wattpad) tweets are getting roasted left and right.

“Beauty is fleeting," one of his tweets reads. “There’s currently a snowstorm here in Romania, the metal stings like ice. They say you do not truly appreciate something until it’s gone. It is absolutely true. There is no light without dark."

Earlier, Andrew Tate’s email complaining about “inhumane living conditions" in Romanian prison got similarly roasted. “They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night," Tate wrote in the email sent out to his newsletter subscribers. He insisted upon his innocence and spoke about retaining his “manners" even in hardship, as per a Geo News report.

Tate, infamous for his misogynistic ideals, was arrested on charges of forming an organised crime group targeting women. This had followed in the heels of a viral exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg and caused a stir. After complaining about his living conditions in prison, Tate got trolled.

first published:February 04, 2023, 12:30 IST
last updated:February 04, 2023, 17:17 IST
