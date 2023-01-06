Andrew Tate's Rs 23 Crore Bugatti He Flexed on Greta Thunberg Seized by Romanian Police

It was not long ago that self-proclaimed success coach Andre Tate was trolling environmental activist Greta Thunberg with a snap of his Bugatti on Twitter. Things seem to have gone downhill for the social media influencer, infamous for his misogynistic take, since then. Andrew and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Romania on the suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. Now, authorities have seized 11 of his cars seized. This included his Rolls Royce and the Bugatti, seen in the post trolling Greta, reported Metro. The Buggati reportedly costs $ 2.9 million or roughly Rs 23 crore. Tate had shared a snap of himself next to his luxury car at a gas station. He tagged Thunberg and bragged that he has a collection of 33 cars. Tate tweeted, “Hello Greta Thunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad-turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competition have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

Social media users were put off by Tate’s attempt at trolling Thunberg. Many asked Tate to use his platform and reach for something more productive. They were disappointed that he chose to invest his time trolling a teenage girl. A Twitter user wrote, “This is just so disrespectful and you clearly have no regard for the environment… Greta is courageous and an inspiration not just to me but to billions around the globe, she is much more famous and inspires many more people than you do… the jealousy you have of her is unreal.”

This is just so disrespectful and you clearly have no regard to the environment… Greta is courageous and an inspiration not just to me but to billions round the globe, she is much more famous and inspires many more people than you do… the jealousy you have of her is unreal— Nomad (@Nomad_1x) December 27, 2022

Another tweet read, “The true mark of a man is based on his actions and not his words. This man runs his mouth and acts despicably. Causing outrage is the marketing policy. Not a trace of true masculinity here. Just a traumatized and now toxic boy followed by legions of the immature. Real sad times.”

The true mark of a man is based on his actions and not his words. This man runs his mouth and acts despicably. Causing outrage is the marketing policy. Not a trace of true masculinity here. Just a traumatised and now toxic boy followed by legions of the immature. Real sad times.— T's (@TooManyTs) December 28, 2022

Meanwhile, several users mocked Tate’s arrest following the response he got from Thunberg. The environmental activist had poked fun at him to enlighten her.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

I guess there’s no use in waiting for your response, Andrew Tate.Seems you’re “tied up” at the moment. pic.twitter.com/tDvjHjijMt — Andy Frye (@SportyFrye) December 30, 2022

Andrew was arrested in Bucharest. Prosecutors have said that the brothers allegedly recruited their victims on social media platforms. They then went on to persuade them to travel to their hideaway.

Currently, Andrew is in custody and all his assets, including his cars and home, have been seized.

