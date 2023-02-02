Poor anger management can lead to problematic scenarios and a Russian woman in Thailand proved this to be true by chomping off a British woman’s finger and spitting it out. What happened was that the Brit, who was identified to be one Angelina H, was walking her dog with a German friend on a beach on Ko Pha Ngan Island when they came across an unoccupied bean bag and decided to take a break on Saturday. But a Russian woman named Vavara G wanted the bean bag chair for herself due to which a scuffle broke out between the two women. A Koh Raham Beach club waiter intervened and allowed Angelina to take the bean bag with her German friend Monika Sozanka.

The two friends thought that the scuffle had come to an end but the angry 32-year-old Vavara had other plans. She attacked Angelina and bit the tip of her middle finger off. Sozanska, a former German fencer at the 2012 London Olympics, told a German news outlet that the Russian woman “went nuts” and chewed off her friend’s middle finger.

The 39-year-old said in the statement, “It was 1.30 pm on Saturday when we and Angelina’s dog were looking for a spot at the Koh Raham beach club to enjoy a fresh coconut. Then we noticed a vacant bean bag next to a young couple. After the waiter intervened Vavara G then ran at Angelina and attacked both her and her dog before she fought back.” She further revealed that Angelina hit her in the forehead after which Vavara disappeared briefly but came back angrier. “She grabbed Angelina’s hand and bit it. Then she spat out the bitten phalanx and smiled,” she revealed. Sozanska said that it felt like a scene “out of a horror movie” and revealed that the blood splattered everywhere.

Sozanka found the fingertip in the sand and consoled her friend as she was in a state of shock. Meanwhile, Vavara and her anonymous friend tried to flee the scene but were apprehended by police officers patrolling the area.

The doctors are now trying to save the finger from amputation using a special procedure called wrapping.

