Anjali's Life After Marrying Rahul in 'KKHH' Imagined in Twitter Thread and Fans Want Sequel Now

Shah Rukh Khan has given us many classics over the years and one such was ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral depicts Anjali’s perspective from the day she married Rahul. (SRK’s character) Twitter user Paromita Bardoloi started the thread. “Hi, I am Anjali. Anjali Sharma from KKHH. This is a brief summary of how my life turned out from the day I left Aman and married Rahul on my wedding day with Aman," she wrote before giving a listicle. She mentioned how Anjali was “super excited" the moment she married him. “It was like I was going back to the time I was 20," she wrote.

“But I was 31. I had lived almost a decade without him. And I married him without dating. I met him at the Summer Camp for 3 days. And then at my wedding. Rahul was my unresolved trauma, and I jumped into the wedding, the moment I had a chance," she wrote further. Talking about the wedding night, she explained how Rahul asked her to play football with him. He had created the entire basketball court which was the replica of what we had in college and that was the first “red flag."

She also wrote about Rahul’s daughter and best friend Anjali. “But soon I realized that little Anjali was emotionally tired, and confused and became a saviour. Her school said she was unable to make friends," she mentioned.

Have a look at the viral thread:

I wanted to get over with it. I played to lose, in 15 minutes it was over. And so was our sex.4) Rahul's best friend was his daughter. But soon I realized that little Anjali was emotionally tired, confused and became a saviour. Her school said she was unable to make friends. — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

5)She went to her teachers, principles and workers of the school to ask if they had issues and how she can sort it. Rahul and Farida Jalal laughed and called it sensitivity. Alarm Bells rang in my head. I threatened to starve myself, if Anjali wasn't taken to a therapist.— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

6)Finally I took her to one. It took her 2 years of therapy. She was already 12. Her father- the man child still put his traumas on her. Finally sent her to a school in Britain. And like a flower she blossomed. Without the trauma dumping, she made friends and became the head girl— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

7) After the wedding, Aman said not a word. He took a solo trip to France. He did not keep in touch much, but when I met him after 3 years, he looked better, healthier, wiser and richer. May be my presence was making him anxious before. He even fell in love.— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

8) We went to his wedding. He looked so happy. The girl looked calm . They are partners in the business firm. I suddenly realized, how rude I was and may be toxic to him. I hardly reciprocated his love. But here is this woman, more successful, beautiful, educated than I am.— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

9) I did my PHD, joined a college, worked hard. At 41 now I am the vice principle. Rahul never told me what to do or not. But he is still stuck to age 20, he carries his basketball everywhere. He sprained his ankle recently. He still sometimes makes a body shaming comment— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

11) Anjali has declared herself to be gender fluid now. We accepted it. Rahul needed some counselling. I no more wear those Manish Malhotra sarees. Kurta and Pants makes me feel the best. I cut my hair short. Rahul made a fuss. But I chose my comfort. So, that's my life now— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

12) My advice: If you loved someone at 20, you might not love them at 31. People change, priorities change. Never marry anyone just meeting them after a decade in just 3 meetings. Know them more. Ask them what they feel about things that matter to you. See if they are kind,— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

graceful when they fight with you.I still love Rahul or may be the boy he was, when I too was 20. And that's my life now at 40. I shall update as I keep aging.See you later, Rahul wants to play basket ball, we invited a few young people to play with him. I pay them to lose— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

“Whatta brilliant write up. Cant imagine Anjali going through anything else than whats written here.. superb perspective… kudos," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is so so amazing!!"

“Waw amazing… Love your narration. I don’t think any other sequel story of KKHH be better than this. This is the reality," wrote another Twitter user.

Brilliant. KKHH2, if ever there can be one. Hope Johnny Lever is still in the summer camp though. What happened of the chota sardar who never spoke? Hope he made some friends.@ArunKrishnan_ @sairamreddevil @arvindhmani https://t.co/Lp2cpLfR9L— Raj Subramani (@RajSubramani9) March 23, 2023

I did not see that coming. https://t.co/77usNini4a— Siska (@HaloSiska) March 23, 2023

