Ankur Warikoo's Take on How Failure Doesn’t Exist Falls Flat and Twitter Tells Him Exactly Why

Our failures do not define us. This is just a part of life, like everything else. However, a recent Twitter post by entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo denies the existence of this phenomenon. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the entrepreneur wrote, “Failure doesn’t exist." His take, however, is not being taken in a good manner by most people. The tweet, since being uploaded, went viral and garnered over 200K views.

Failure doesn't exist.— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) February 1, 2023

“Denying failure’s existence = running away from truth At times, we simply need to show courage & admit we failed. Failure has a lot of silver linings though: - Builds character - Process of “trying" teaches a lot - Makes you respect others who try harder," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “People around you who got success will generate massive self-doubt, whether you like it or not. “The worst enemy for a person is self-doubt." Doubt kills more dreams of people than failure ever will. You are so much stronger than you realize."

Here are a few responses:

Really? I’d say not always. Yes there are learnings. But what’s gone is gone. We don’t necessarily get second chances to make use of the previous learnings. https://t.co/0MgboV41Ki— Zufishan K. (@ZufishanKhatri) February 1, 2023

Either you win or you learn! https://t.co/7DgsCUGYKb— Little Red Flea (@Book_flea00) February 1, 2023

Win is Win. Failure is Failure. Can't run away from the truth. Reality remains reality. Accepting it and getting up to become better is the best thing one can practice. Respect truth. We can't lie to ourselves. https://t.co/NK2Iig2VBh— Saga ⚡ (@sagar_patrakar) February 1, 2023

Bro you FAILED at crafting a sensible quote https://t.co/u5XXMnTfBI— A Shu Sans Sol (@31Tosh) February 1, 2023

So what's that when I didn't get into IIT?? https://t.co/SvCP7F2Wb5— M Anash (@iamAnashSaifi) February 1, 2023

Failure absolutely exists. If it didn’t, we wouldn’t grow. Failure isn’t a negative thing, quitting is. https://t.co/VExVpLQJIR— Lead Monkey Marketing (@LeadMonkeySales) February 1, 2023

They exist. They are the steps to reach success ☺️ https://t.co/iRmw6oWPAl— Visal Zaidi 🇮🇳 (@zaidivisal_110) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, in a viral tweet, Warikoo, shared how he was confused about career choices when he was 24. He failed to make it to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) twice and also dropped out of PhD. He added that he felt lost while everyone seemed to be so sure of what they were doing. But he later realised that by comparing himself to others, he demeaned his own journey. “I failed to make it to IIT, twice. I dropped out of my PhD at 24. I went for an MBA, not knowing what will happen next. I felt I was the only one lost. Everyone was so sorted, so certain, so clear. Today I realize that by comparing to others, I demeaned my own exploration," he wrote.

Netizens showered the post with love and shared their stories where they too tasted success after failure. One of the users, Ashok Ramachandran, who is the CEO of a company, wrote: “And sharing these failures is what makes it amazing. Understood this more the last few years and wish I also had this mindset then when I failed in school and college. My IIT coaching teacher told me I can’t even be a watchman there."

