Author Ankur Warikoo has shared a long thread on Twitter about why it is upon us to heal ourselves from the mistakes made by our parents. Back in 2019, he first talked about this topic. In a Twitter thread that he shared after his 39th birthday, Warikoo, the former CEO of Groupon India and co-founder of Nearbuy, decided to share his wisdom about the few things he has learned about life. One of those lessons was the impact one’s parents can have on them psychologically. He tweeted, “You can neither choose your parents nor what they end up doing to you psychologically. Be prepared to heal yourself, if you have to.”

Recently, social media users reached out to Ankur Warikoo, who is quite popular for his inspirational videos, and asked him to detail the tweet. The entrepreneur who writes a thread every Friday decided it was time to talk more about the post he shared almost four years ago.

He began the thread by letting people know, “What your parents did to you, was not your fault.” He shared that he had often found that parenting is one of the hardest jobs out there, yet one with the least training. While he does understand that almost everyone learns on the job, parenting is one such job where learning on the go might have a huge impact, in a direction parents often didn’t desire. He also talked in depth about how a child’s experiences with their parents shape their entire life. Something which is almost outside of their control. Check out the insightful thread here:

People on the internet expressed how much insight the thread provided on parenting. Others shared lessons from their own lives.

A Twitter user wrote, “You’re very right, Ankur. Here’s my 2 cents: The more people I meet, especially those who come to me for therapy sessions, the more I am of opinion that not everybody should become parents. Parenting is the most important/difficult job.”

“I see some young (30ish) folks in my coaching session with so much baggage from their upbringing. Parental expectations weighing them down, living anxiously. It is sad. I think at 18 everyone should be taught to break free, psychologically,” another tweet read.

“Unfortunately, we never get to see our parents as normal people outside their parenting role. We only see them as mum and dad. Recommend spending time with parents to know them at a personal level. Go for walks, talk to them about their childhood, know them personally,” read a tweet.

Ankur Warikoo has authored two books. His first book “Do Epic Shit” was a bestseller. His second book “Get Epic Shit Done” also became quite popular. Warikoo is also currently working on this third book.

