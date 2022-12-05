Another Bhuban Badyakar in The Making? This Tea Seller is Hoping to Capture Social Media Like Kacha Badam Did

Talent cannot be stifled by countless challenges. In Durgapur, a tea vendor fights to follow his passion. He once worked as a musician. But just as the pandemic has taken many people’s close friends and family members, for him, Covid-19 stole his spotlight. Now this young man from Durgapur is fulfilling his hobby with his profession as a musician by selling tea. The tea seller not only performs songs but also composed one on tea sales. Hundreds of customers come to him for tea every day. And Bikash of Durgapur served tea while singing. Bikash “Matka Cha” is already famous across the city.

Bikash Thakur is a young man from Durgapur. Until 2020, he used to enthrall the audience by singing at different functions. But singing on stage stopped during the pandemic. So Bikash Thakur started selling tea to find a way to earn a living. But he could not ignore his inclination towards music. So he continued to sing along with selling tea. This melodious voice of the tea seller amused the customers. Slowly the crowd started to increase at his shop. At present, drinking tea at Bikash Thakur’s shop means listening to his melodious tune.

Along with selling tea, Bikash started singing on different stages again. He has also written a song about tea. Although he wants to record that song from the studio and publish it officially, he played two lines of his own song for the audience. Bikash has given all the lyrics and music to the song. His hope is that this song written about tea will capture the hearts of tea loving listeners. Bikash broke his leg in an accident. However, he is gradually on the path to recovery. He continues to sing along with selling tea. And preparing to record his own songs from the studio.

Earlier in the year, almond seller Bhuban Badyakar’s Kacha Badam song took social media by storm. Kacha Badam was trending all over social media. Bhuban Badyakar is currently a celebrity. From campaigning to yatrapalas, recording songs in the studio - Bhuban Badyakar, the creator of Kacha Badam, is now seen on various platforms. On the other hand, tea seller Bikash Thakur wants to conquer social media again at the end of the year. He wants to increase the love of tea through music. He wants to establish himself in the world of music along with selling tea.

