CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Boney KapoorRishi SinghDelhi Metro Bikini GirlGigi HadidIPL 2023
Home » Buzz » Another Miraculous Pond in West Bengal? A Dip in This Water Fulfills Everyone's Desires, Say Locals
1-MIN READ

Another Miraculous Pond in West Bengal? A Dip in This Water Fulfills Everyone's Desires, Say Locals

Reported By: Rudra Narayan Roy

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

Local18

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 13:31 IST

Habra, India

Another Miraculous Pond in West Bengal? A Dip in This Water Fulfills Everyone’s Desires, Say Locals (Photo Credits: News18)

Another Miraculous Pond in West Bengal? A Dip in This Water Fulfills Everyone’s Desires, Say Locals (Photo Credits: News18)

Locals claim that the Kamona Pond, also known as the Pond of Desire in Habra, holds mystical powers that can fulfill everyone's desires.

Located in the Itna Colony of Banipur, Habra, North 24 Parganas district, the Kamona Pond, also known as the Pond of Desire, is believed to hold mystical powers that can grant wishes. Despite no scientific evidence, faith overrides reason for these devotees who flock to the pond every day in hopes of fulfilling their heart’s desires, whether it be for a job, improved health, or children.

Another Miraculous Pond in West Bengal? A Dip in This Water Fulfills Everyone’s Desires, Say Locals (Photo Credits: News18)

Local sources indicate that the community strongly believes in the special significance of the water in Kamona Pond, leading to the construction of the Harichand Gurchand’s temple on its banks. The pond’s reputation has since spread far and wide. Devotee Montu Bala attests to the pond’s reputed healing powers, claiming that even when medical treatment failed, taking a dip in the water has helped alleviate physical problems. He cited the example of a woman who had struggled to conceive for years but became pregnant within a few months of taking a dip in the pond.

Another Miraculous Pond in West Bengal? A Dip in This Water Fulfills Everyone’s Desires, Say Locals (Photo Credits: News18)
RELATED STORIES
Another Miraculous Pond in West Bengal? A Dip in This Water Fulfills Everyone’s Desires, Say Locals (Photo Credits: News18)

Every year, the pond known for its miraculous properties attracts people of all ages and backgrounds who come to fulfill their desires. It is a hub of activity, with residents of the area taking a dip in it from morning until night, and even a newlywed couple from the far-off Sundarbans arrived to fulfill their wishes.

Devotees also gather at the temple adjacent to the pond on this day and distribute Khichuri (a mixed vegetable dish) as prasad. All in all, there is a festive mood surrounding the bathing ceremony in the whole area. Many of the devotees have experienced success in their prayers and are eager to share their stories. One of the devotees, Swati Bepari, for example, said, “Whatever I prayed for in this pond has been fulfilled. I prayed for my elder daughter and my younger daughter. They are now happy and healthy.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Tags:
  1. pond
  2. viral
  3. viral news
first published:April 05, 2023, 13:31 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 13:31 IST