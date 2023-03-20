'Anshuman Wasn't Completely Wrong': Jab We Met Fans Have a 'Mature' Take on Geet's Ex-lover

Users on social media began a discussion about Anshuman, Geet’s lover, a much-loved character from the 2007 hit rom-com ‘Jab We Met.’ Many people questioned whether Anshuman was correct in his decision or if Geet was living in her own fantasy world. Many believed he wasn’t entirely wrong, even if his method of leaving Geet stranded was. Now the internet is flooded with Jab We Met videos that perfectly demonstrate the film’s enduring popularity among young people. Netizens, however, are divided about Geet and Anshuman and have flooded the comment sections with their points of view.

An Instagram account shared a scene from the film 'Jab We Met' in which Anshuman returns to Geet and seeks forgiveness. The video is titled "Maturity is realising that Anshuman was not completely wrong." Many users agreed that Anshuman was not completely wrong and that they would have done the same if put in that situation, while others did not change their minds and declared that the guy really was shades of wrong.

Some users commented that Anshuman was totally wrong and that his false love and lack of courage have disturbed someone's existence; loving and leaving is not a joke. While one user stated that Anshuman is not wrong, that he is also a human who loved, but that his way was wrong.

Another user commented that “he was not entirely incorrect but he was incorrect when he leaved her alone in an unknown place. He would never leave her alone in Shimla if he truly loved her. She had no idea that place existed. Even though it was a completely new environment for her, he pushed her away. He would have expected something bad could happen to her. He didn’t care that she was a girl, so he was wrong as a boyfriend.”

‘Jab We Met,’ starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, was released on October 26, 2007, and it still holds a special place in people’s hearts.

