Anti-Regime Iranians are Celebrating Own Team's Loss to US in FIFA World Cup

The Kurdish-Iranian city of Kamyaran came alive with celebrations as the regime’s national football team lost to the United States in the FIFA World Cup 2022. In a clip shared on Twitter, a street is seen filled with vehicles honking as they drive down. People can also be heard cheering loud enough to be heard over the honking. The tweet read, “Celebration in the Kurdish-Iranian city of Kamyaran as the regime’s national team has lost to the US in the World Cup. Tonight, all over Iran, people are celebrating. Our #IranRevolution is stronger. Iranians want this regime out.” Take a peek at the clip here:

Celebration in the Kurdish-Iranian city of #Kamyaran as the regime’s national team has lost to the US in the #WorldCup.Tonight, all over Iran, people are celebrating. Our #IranRevolution is stronger. Iranians want this regime out.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/vdgBn0h7cX — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 30, 2022

🚨 Celebrations begin in Iran following USA’s victory against the Islamic Republic of IranRevolutionaries said they’ll be coming out across the country after the match to fight against the Islamic occupation #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/bv3KHdm0VM — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) November 29, 2022

Celebrations have broken out in Saqqez, Iran the hometown of Mahsa Zhina Amini, in response to the Islamic Republic's football/soccer team losing to the USA!This is a humiliating loss for the authoritarian leaders of the Islamic Republic! pic.twitter.com/ao0jDQ3UPM — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) November 29, 2022

Massive celebrations took place in the Kurdish regions of Iran after the Iranian team lost to its American counterpart.Many regions are witnessing a revolutionary movement against the Iranian regime. pic.twitter.com/syy64eDjG7— ضابط || Rojava security (@DalgashRasoul5) November 30, 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has not been a stranger to the tension between Iran-US relations. According to CNN, Iran’s state media has called for the United States football team to be kicked out of the World Cup after the United States Soccer Federation changed Iran’s flag on its social media platforms. This was to show support for protesters in Iran. This changed flag was temporarily displayed on the federation’s official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts. The national flag was shown without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The graphic has now been deleted.

Talking to CNN, the US team officials said that it wanted to change the official flag for 24 hours to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights”. The plan was always to go back to the original flag. The State Department told CNN, “We look forward to a peaceful and competitive match on the field. The United States continues to find ways to support the Iranian people in the face of state-sponsored violence against women and a brutal crackdown against peaceful protestors.”

While Iran has seen several waves of protests, this is perhaps one of the longest-running protests that the Islamic Republic has faced in recent years. The past two months have seen a heavy crack down on protestors by the government. According to CNN, this has led to the death of at least 326. Over a 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the protests. On November 13, an Iranian court had issued the first death sentence to a protester convicted of “enmity against God” and “spreading corruption on Earth”. This death sentence was passed for allegedly setting a government building on fire.

