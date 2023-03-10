Siblings share a special bond that is beyond what words can describe. When you are twins, that bond turns even more unique, just like these adorable children are demonstrating. In a clip shared on Instagram, a mother shared what she called the “Twin Challenge”. She served her twins two bowls of fruit. The twist was that both of them had different fruits. While the brother only had apples in his bowl, the sister’s bowl featured strawberries. The mother wanted to check whether they would share it with each other. Showing the ultimate twin bond, the twins casually shared the fruits, ensuring they could enjoy the best of both worlds.

First, the brother dropped some apple slices in his sister’s bowl. He then asked his sister for some “strawberries”. Just like her brother, the little one grabbed a handful of strawberries and dropped them in his bowl. They even cuddle for a brief moment to show their love for each other and it is all things adorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Munir Twins (@mummy_and_themunirtwins)

Social media users were impressed by how unproblematic their bond is. They loved how children are as innocent as the twins in the clip. Many even remarked that they got teary-eyed watching their interaction. An Instagram user commented, “It’s how they didn’t even think about it for a second for me. The minute you put it down they started sharing. Shows how caring they really are.”

Another comment read, “So beautiful to watch… Kids exist in their own unproblematic world.”

A user wrote, “When they get older they’re gonna start counting slices when they share. Sibling love goes through that phase too ‘I gave you 8 slices of apples and you only gave me 7 strawberries’.”

This is not the first time the content creator has shared the “Twin Challenge” on her Instagram handle. She had previously recorded her twins handling being given pears and grapes. Just like this time, they willingly and happily shared the fruits with each other. The brother and sister duo even clinked their pear slices and said “cheers” before enjoying their healthy snacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Munir Twins (@mummy_and_themunirtwins)

Needless to say, the internet was impressed by how wonderful the twins were with each other, and even at that young age they showed no hesitation in sharing their snacks.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here