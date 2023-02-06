Arbaaz Khan is often referred to as tennis legend Roger Federer’s doppelganger after hawk-eyed users noticed the similar facial features that made them call him his ‘long lost twin’. Every time the Swiss tennis player made headlines for his incredible wins, memes featuring Arbaaz kept on flooding our social media feeds. Now, Arbaaz has brought the viral meme to life by turning to the tennis ace for an ad and netizens cannot believe their eyes!

Arbaaz took to Twitter to post the monochrome advertisement where he introduces himself as “tennis legend Roger Federer". The B-town actor, dressed in tennis gear and headband, collaborated with Superteam, a team of developers working on Solana projects, to come up with the hilarious ad where he explains how he became the world’s greatest player. Playing in contrast to his message, he kept on counting Federer’s achievements while showing how it isn’t easy to be Roger Federer. He even replaced the legend’s trademark forehand with a cricket straight drive and played some bad shots that even went out of the court to hit a car. All of this was purposely done to show that “Maybe not everyone can become a tennis legend".

After all, who would have thought? Memers would definitely be on cloud nine after their funny content inspired the actor and the company to take that up as their advertisement strategy. The funny comments that flooded the internet read, “Epic stuff”, “This is just unreal”, “My whole life is a truth now”, “cracked”, etc. An online user even pointed out, “You weren’t meant to take those memes seriously”. Well, he did….and here’s the result!

Epic stuff.— Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) February 6, 2023

This is just unreal— Ramesh Natarajan (@rmshnatarajan) February 6, 2023

My whole life is a truth now 😂— Girish Reddy (@girishreddyt12) February 6, 2023

Earlier, Arbaaz acknowledged his resemblance with the 41-year-old player in an interview with Hindustan Times and said, “I’m aware of this similarity that is being drawn. Not sure if he (Federer) is aware, too. But, but I’d love to meet him in person. I’m a huge Federer fan." It was in 2019 that memes around Arbaaz and Federer initially surfaced on the internet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here