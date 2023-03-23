Are Aliens Watching Us? Pentagon Official Believes Presence of 'Mother Ship' and 'Tiny Probes' in Our Solar System

A Pentagon official recently made a stunning proposition suggesting the possibility of an alien mothership being present in our solar system and may be monitoring earth with tiny probes. Although the concept of extraterrestrial existence has captivated us for some time, this proposal has sparked considerable interest and discussion among scientists and the general public alike.

On March 7, Avi Loeb, an astronomer at Harvard University, and Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which was created by the Department of Defense in July 2022 to identify and investigate “objects of interest," released the Physical Constraints on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena draft. Although not an official Pentagon document, the draft was produced in collaboration with the Department of Defence (DoD). It has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The renowned astronomer Avi Loeb has gained recognition for his work on ‘Oumuamua, an interstellar object that passed through our solar system in 2017. Initially thought to be a comet, ‘Oumuamua’s unusual elongated shape, lack of coma, and acceleration away from the sun prompted Loeb to propose that it was an alien spaceship. READ MORE

Loeb’s hypothesis about ‘Oumuamua generated significant controversy and debate within the scientific community. Some experts argued that the object’s unusual characteristics could be explained by natural phenomena, while others expressed support for Loeb’s extraterrestrial theory.

Avi Loeb was prompted to consider the possibility of interstellar objects visiting our solar system after a small meteor, known as IM2, measuring approximately 3 feet (1 metre) in size crashed into Earth six months prior to ‘Oumuamua’s close approach to our planet. Although IM2 was not connected to ‘Oumuamua, it sparked Loeb’s interest in the possibility of interstellar objects passing through our solar system.

In a draft paper, Avi Loeb and his co-author, astronomer Alan Kirkpatrick, analysed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs, that could be explained by known physics. The paper suggests that alien probes, resembling dandelion seeds, could be used for Earth exploration without being detected by astronomers due to their small size.

Avi Loeb also suggests that the alien probes would likely target rocky planets with an atmosphere within our solar system, with Venus, Earth, and Mars all being appealing candidates from a distance. Earth would be of the greatest interest to aliens if they detect signatures of liquid water.

Despite these findings, the Pentagon has recently shown a renewed interest in studying unidentified objects over U.S. airspace. Since the establishment of the Aerial Anomaly Research Office in the previous year, the office has opened more than 360 new investigations into UAP encounters reported by U.S. military personnel. The explanation for about half of them has been “balloons or balloon-like creatures," while the remaining half lacks adequate information to be resolved definitively.

