Are Bengaluru Folks Experiencing Frequent Shocks on Touching Metal? Woman’s Query Gets Wild Responses

Remember rubbing a balloon against your hair as a kid and making it stick to the wall? Static Electricity can be fun to play with. It is like some invisible force making objects behave in a way that looks magical and borderline mysterious. However, it can be weird when this comes in form of a shock. Twitter user Aakanksha Gaur, took to the social media platform and asked Bengaluru people if they have been experiencing frequent “static shocks."

“Bangalore folks, are you getting static shocks on touching metal since a few days? A crazy number of my friends are experiencing this. I saw a real little spark while opening the door knob," read her tweet. The tweet, which has now gone viral also garnered tons of responses. Here is the tweet:

Bangalore folks, are you getting static shocks on touching metal since a few days? A crazy number of my friends are experiencing this. I saw a real little spark while opening the door knob.— Aakanksha Gaur (@sia_steel) February 16, 2023

You will be surprised that this is not just confined to Bengaluru, but people from Hyderabad and Kerala also experiencing the same. However, some people were normal about the same and said it is just due to static electricity.

Many also replied with sarcasm.

“Especially when wearing woollen clothing that rubs against the body - such as a sweater. Got me zapped the first time since I was on a blanket and woke up and touched a grounded object," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote,

“Since last 1 year. Just waiting for Thor to appear."

“Forget door knobs, I’m experiencing static sparks on my blanket when I run my fingers over it. I thought I’m in the process of becoming Thor. Well, got a bit sad after knowing that its normal and a lot of others are also experiencing Thor’s transition," wrote a Twitter user.

One person mentioned, “Usually Bangalore has high air humidity. It’s been a long spell of dry days. That’s to blame."

Here are a few responses:

Oh Damn! Yes!I thot it was only me until my sister-in-law also complained of many.I hear sparks when I touch the door knob, fridge etc https://t.co/pfWXIKEkBQ— Deep Pradhan (@deeppradhan999) February 17, 2023

Happens to me too often here in Bangalore. I thought i was in the process of becoming Thor but more people are enjoying this now I know… https://t.co/CP2N78EETs— P R A T I KK H U N T I A (@pkhuntia11) February 17, 2023

I think it's due to weather change. I have been touching suspicious metal stuff with heels https://t.co/UbbTMpSw1X— OP Saran (@lifeofop) February 17, 2023

Like SUPER frequently experiencing this, but not in BLR https://t.co/aO7WwNC9gl— Bhel (@Chr1sBhel) February 17, 2023

earthing herself before opening her gate https://t.co/QoVoE26Vgr— emad rk (@iamemadrk) February 16, 2023

This is definitely happening. I have felt it almost everytime I touch a door nob, lift button. https://t.co/PZChAx7Y2C— Uncomfortable Ape (@Sohamraje137) February 16, 2023

I am experiencing this for a while now… https://t.co/HcQZ404hJb— Y Anjali (@Y_Anjali10) February 16, 2023

The same is happening in Delhi too! https://t.co/vCMJeB1w5Z— Nipun Mudgal (@nipun_mudgal) February 16, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, this man on the internet gave the perfect demonstration of how static electricity works. He rubs fur of some kind on what looks like threads of plastic, then runs the fur over a PVC pipe aggressively, the man is ready for the demonstration. The threads of plastic seem to float in the air when he holds the PVC pipe underneath it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here