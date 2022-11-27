Argentina Couple Sets World Record For Having The Most Body Modifications

Argentina’s couple, Gabriela and Victor Hugo Peralta, have broken the Guinness World Record for most body modifications. The married couple is obsessed with tattoos and body modifications, and they currently have 98 of them. The Guinness World Records also shared a video of them on their respective Instagram handle where the couple gave a glimpse of their body modifications. Along with the video, the caption also read, “Most body modifications for a married couple: 84 - Victor Hugo Peralta & Gabriela Peralta”.

The video garnered over 70 million views as of now. One of the users wrote, “They look cool”. Another user quipped, “I’d never get close to magnets”. A third user wrote, “Human canvases”.

Watch the video below:

According to Guinness World Records, they first set the world record with 84 modifications in 2014. However, because they were so into it, the duo continued to get tattoos and other modifications, bringing their total to 98.

Gabriela and Victor met at a motorcycle event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, about 24 years ago and fell in love. They reportedly knew they’d spend the rest of their lives pursuing their passion for bodily alterations and implants, some of which, they admit, are “extremely painful”.

Scarification has been the most painful modification for Gabriela; she has three and says the sensation is incomparable to any other modification. The most agonising experience Victor had was his tongue’s colouration, which made breathing impossible for hours. But it was all worthwhile in the end because it is one of his favourite modifications.

The couple has been dubbed the “cherubs from hell" due to their unusual appearance. The duo has 50 body piercings, 8 microdermals, 14 body implants, 5 dental implants, 4 ear expanders, 2 ear bolts, and 1 forked tongue.

Victor told Guinness World Records, “For me, being a Guinness World Records holder is a prize that life gives me for the love of body art, and I am very grateful because this record helped me achieve one of my big dreams: travelling to 20 countries, getting to know different cultures, and making new friendships around the world."

Body modifications are the couple’s favourite symbol of artistic expression and freedom.

