Argentina Striker Julian Alvarez's Decade-old Photo With Lionel Messi Goes Viral

Argentine striker Julian Alvarez might have thought that he had his dream come true after securing a photo along with Lionel Messi back in 2012. However, not many, including Alvarez himself, would have imagined that one day he would go on to share the dressing room with Messi. Well, 10 years down the line, Alvarez not only achieved it but also scored a brace at the biggest stage of world football to guide his side to the final of the FIFA World Cup. Alvarez was just 12 when he got the golden chance to get clicked with Messi and unsurprisingly the decade-old photo has resurfaced now, taking the internet by storm.

The photo was posted on Twitter with a caption that read, “10 years ago: asking Leo Messi for a pic as big fan, dreaming of World Cup one day. Tonight: Julian Álvarez from Calchin scores in World Cup semifinal.”

10 years ago: asking Leo Messi for a pic as big fan, dreaming of World Cup one day…Tonight: Julián Álvarez from Calchín scores in World Cup semifinal.

In the World Cup semi-final fixture, Messi converted from the spot to clinch an early lead for the Albiceleste in the 34th minute against Croatia. Alvarez scored five minutes later to earn a much-needed two-goal cushion for Argentina. The Manchester City striker found the back of the net once again in the 69th minute to seal a berth for his side in the summit clash.

