Ariana DeBose, an Oscar-winning actor, unwittingly became a meme after her live performance at the 2023 Baftas. By now, one would probably have to go to some lengths to avoid a mention of “Angela Bassett did the thing" on Twitter. However, for the uninitiated, the line which turned Ariana into probably the biggest meme of the season is from a rap she performed at the Baftas, name-dropping all the women nominees who were seated in the audience.

Since her performance went viral, Ariana has deactivated her Twitter account. This may or may not be related to the meme phenomenon. On Instagram, however, she reacted sportingly, commenting, “Honestly, I love this" under a bunch of memes.

Ariana’s rap included lines like “Angela Bassett did the thing. Viola Davis, my Woman King. Blanchett Cate, you’re a genius. Jamie Lee [Curtis], you are all of us." While some of the actors nodded along and seemed to be enjoying the performance, others remained more impassive, both groups adding to the memes.

Every moment of this is perfection, but no other lyricist in all of time will ever match the profound emptiness, the blissful void that is Angela Bassett Did The Thing pic.twitter.com/6rdPEZ6ayh— michael cruz kayne (@CruzKayne) February 20, 2023

when i randomly remember that angela bassett did the thing and that viola davis is my woman kingpic.twitter.com/zq1MJV3jlY— gabby (@womenforme) February 22, 2023

How I sleep knowing Angela Bassett did the thing pic.twitter.com/fdZkHcUhKF — Jose (@Psy_ch3) February 21, 2023

absolutely no one:my brain: ANGELA BASSETT DID THE THING VIOLA DAVIS MY WOMAN KINGpic.twitter.com/FinL5NceQM — arlene way (@arlenewaysted) February 21, 2023

me trying not to say angela bassett did the thing every 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/Pg07R3JZJg— ٓ (@gowons) February 20, 2023

This has fully consumed my brain. I replay it every time it crosses my timeline. I search for it in quiet moments. I’ve seen it 84 times and it still titillates like new. I will sing it on my deathbed. Angela Bassett did the thing. It is all I know now. https://t.co/vHaGMt3sde— Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) February 21, 2023

In conclusion:

Ariana DeBose, condragulations, you're the winner of this week's internet. pic.twitter.com/f9W0CPfusk— Joe Hackman (@joethehack) February 22, 2023

Camp or not? What do you think?

