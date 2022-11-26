CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Arijit Singh Pune Concert Ticket Prices Go Upto Rs 16 Lakh, Fans Would Rather 'Cry Alone'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 11:44 IST

Pune, India

Arijit Singh fans are upset over his concert ticket prices. (Photo: Instagram/@arijitsingh)



Arijit Singh's fans are not pleased with his Pune concert ticket prices.

Arijit Singh will be performing a concert at Pune’s The Mills in January next year but many fans have been shocked by the ticket prices. While prices start at Rs 999 in the Early Bird section, a standing area, the prices for the premium lounges in the arena go upto a whopping Rs 16 lakh. The premium lounge 1 which can be booked for Rs 16 lakh can accommodate 40 chairs, as per the ticket-booking site. There would be unlimited food and premium liquor. It would also have starters, main course and dessert for the attendees.

The premium lounges 2, 3 and 4 cost Rs 14 lakh, Rs 12 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to book and can seat 40, 30 and 30 seats respectively. The singer’s fans have been despairing. “I love Arijit Singh but I won’t be spending so much," a fan wrote in a tweet.

Some people clarified that the lounges are for around 40 people and include food and liquor, but even then, fans were not convinced.

Arijit is usually known for being quite lowkey and often eschews the typical celebrity-like air. Recently, he visited his native place, Jiaganj in Murshidabad, to look for rooms to convert into a class where free English coaching can be imparted.

first published:November 26, 2022, 11:44 IST
last updated:November 26, 2022, 11:44 IST