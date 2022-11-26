Arijit Singh Pune Concert Ticket Prices Go Upto Rs 16 Lakh, Fans Would Rather 'Cry Alone'

Arijit Singh will be performing a concert at Pune’s The Mills in January next year but many fans have been shocked by the ticket prices. While prices start at Rs 999 in the Early Bird section, a standing area, the prices for the premium lounges in the arena go upto a whopping Rs 16 lakh. The premium lounge 1 which can be booked for Rs 16 lakh can accommodate 40 chairs, as per the ticket-booking site. There would be unlimited food and premium liquor. It would also have starters, main course and dessert for the attendees.

The premium lounges 2, 3 and 4 cost Rs 14 lakh, Rs 12 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to book and can seat 40, 30 and 30 seats respectively. The singer’s fans have been despairing. “I love Arijit Singh but I won’t be spending so much," a fan wrote in a tweet.

i love arijit singh but i won’t be spending so much pic.twitter.com/kYdfNq2po8— sh // sarah’s day ❤️ (@midnightmmry) November 24, 2022

I hope this is a glitch because otherwise I need to know why the jump is 9000 to 1000000? Sabyasachi lehenga as merch? https://t.co/P56nvH0Py4— rahul is a cheatah mitr (@loranges2) November 24, 2022

let me tell u, songs sound nice when are heard in headphones, alone in peace https://t.co/AxT5WRaBSl— BANJARA (@malang_aryan) November 24, 2022

Attending Arijit's concert for 16L even 1L is so not worth it, his songs are meant to listen alone at night and cry https://t.co/lclpqGLdv7— Shreyas (@shreyesyes) November 24, 2022

Does PL stand for Personal Lap because then also it doesn't make sense but I'll understand. https://t.co/RtoP6yC3tj— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) November 24, 2022

Some people clarified that the lounges are for around 40 people and include food and liquor, but even then, fans were not convinced.

thats a premium lounge for like 20-30 ppl including food and liquor— sh // sarah’s day ❤️ (@midnightmmry) November 24, 2022

Bro celebrities might do that because common people won't be spending that much— muskaayyy (@sunshinesexe) November 24, 2022

Bhai kha pi ke kitna karenge, still not even nearby to 4k forget 40k — Niki (@maiapnifavhun) November 24, 2022

Even for 40 people, that PL1 is 40K each bro. That's crazy money for so many people to spend together wtf https://t.co/GienD1Wj2D— Aditya Bhattacharya (@Adiseanttak) November 24, 2022

Arijit is usually known for being quite lowkey and often eschews the typical celebrity-like air. Recently, he visited his native place, Jiaganj in Murshidabad, to look for rooms to convert into a class where free English coaching can be imparted.

