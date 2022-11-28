Arijit Singh Sings Coke Studio's Pasoori at Concert and Fans Can't Get Enough of it

The craze for Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori, which is one of the most trending songs in India now, doesn’t seem to be ending. While many are busy posting at least one video with the song playing in the background, others are happy making reels of themselves dancing to the song. Amidst all this, the very melodious Arijit Singh made his fans fall head over heels after he sang the song during his live concert in Mumbai. The soulful version has now left the netizens in complete awe. Instagram user Aayushman Sinha has posted a video of the same.

“Surreal night, surreal vibe! @arijitsingh has possibly the biggest catalogue of hits but he still makes it a point to cover music he loves and appreciates! #Pasoori has a new rendition and boy is it beautiful!" read the caption. He also tagged Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Have a look for yourself:

Coming straight out of the doors of Coke Studio, Pasoori became an instant sensation and still adorns multiple videos on social media. Earlier, Dutch singer Emma Heesters sang a cover for the same. Emma is popular for sharing various covers of chart-shattering songs. Emma singing the hook of Pasoori garnered lakhs of views and likes. The caption with the reel had “Pasoori” paired up with a red heart emoji. It further read, “It was time for a new reel. So, which song do you want to hear next?”

Netizens loved the cover of Pasoori shared by Emma. One user said that this is the “best version of Pasoori on the whole internet.” Many users suggested songs that Emma should pick for her upcoming covers. Users were not wrong to flood Emma’s post with suggestions since Emma’s domain is quite big when it comes to language. She not only covers English and Hindi songs but has also tried her hands at Telugu and Tamil. Not only this but she recently shared a cover of AP Dhillon’s Excuses, which became a hit Punjabi track.

