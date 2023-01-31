Gymnasts and contortionists are well known for having remarkable flexibility in addition to many other qualities. It’s always a pleasure to see them execute amazing athletic feats. Their athleticism and agility are further indications of their commitment to their craft. When it comes to such physical art forms, India has several hidden jewels that go unrecognised unless and until they make it to social media. One such undiscovered, extraordinary talent rose to fame on Twitter by combining gymnastics and archery.

A recent viral video shows the young boy displaying his exceptional skills as not just a contortionist but also an archer. The video begins with the boy standing on a yoga mat with a bow and arrow which he then places it on the toe of his right leg. He then proceeds to perform a handstand and bring his legs forward to use the left leg’s toes to shoot the arrow off the bow and burst the balloon kept in front of him on what looks like a tripod stand kept a few feet away. The video perfectly shows the dedication, precision and concentration that the boy put in to successfully shoot the arrow from such a complex position. The boy slowly gets off the handstand and takes the bow in his hand before waving at the camera that zooms in on him. The identity of the boy and the location of the video is unknown.

The video originally posted on Twitter is slowly gaining popularity on other social media platforms as well. “Arjun is still there,” read the caption posted with the video, comparing the boy to Arjuna from Mahabharata who is considered the finest archer known.

The video has gained around 12,400 views and a few users have taken to the comments section of the tweet to appreciate the boy and his skills. One user commented, “must be doing backbends every day… Nice.”

Previously, a video of a gymnast and well-known social media influencer Orissa Kelly had amazed people online.

The video featured her performing a handstand in the snow and shooting a flaming arrow from a bow with her feet.

