Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Debut for Mumbai Indians Had This Coincidence With Father Sachin's in 2009

Hold onto your hats, cricket fans, because history was made on Sunday! Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his Indian Premier League debut for the Mumbai Indians against KKR almost a decade after his father’s final match for the franchise in IPL 2013. Talk about keeping it in the family!

Arjun’s debut was even more special because he and his dad became the first father-son duo to feature in the IPL. Now that’s what we call a family tradition. And the coincidences don’t stop there. When Arjun bowled his first over in the IPL against the Kolkata Knight Riders, he gave up just five runs. What’s amazing is that Sachin also gave up five runs in his first over for MI against the same team back in 2009. It’s almost like history repeating itself!

Sachin Tendulkar's first over in IPL: went for 5 runs for MI against KKR in April 2009Arjun Tendulkar's first over in IPL: went for 5 runs for MI against KKR in April 2023 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 16, 2023

sara tendulkar shared your stat in her insta story @MazherArshad pic.twitter.com/kHVHQ5ylyy— shehzaad (@shehzaad222) April 16, 2023

Arjun, who was purchased by the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 30 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction, finally made his debut in the 2023 season. His father Sachin, who captained the Indian cricket team and MI in his playing days, couldn’t have been happier as Arjun played for the same team as his own after 16 long years. “It is a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line he plays for the same team. Not bad!" said the MI mentor, who chose to watch the match from the dressing room during his son’s debut.

Sachin explained that he wanted to give Arjun the freedom to play his natural game without any added pressure. “It was a new experience for me as till now I have not gone and watched him (Arjun) play before. I just wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself and do what he wanted to do. Today, I sat in the dressing room because I didn’t want him to move away from his plans and start looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realize I was watching there," Sachin said in an interview with the IPL website.

All in all, Arjun’s debut was filled with unique moments and trivia that made it even more special!

