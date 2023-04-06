Armaan Malik's Second Wife Blessed With A Baby Boy; YouTuber Shares Family’s Reaction

YouTuber Armaan Malik occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday. Any guesses? He has announced that he and his second wife Kritika Malik have been blessed with a baby boy. The YouTuber shared a video of himself and his family from a hospital, where all of them are seen celebrating the birth of his child. In the video, Armaan also shared a glimpse of his little munchkin and said: “Jaccha bacha dono sahi hai (the mother and the child are alright).” After the delivery, Armaan, his first wife Payal and other family members are seen dancing and cheering in the hospital. His latest YouTube clip arrived a day after Armaan pranked his family that he has welcomed a child with Kritika.

In the previous video, Armaan announced that he and Kritika have welcomed a baby girl. He had grabbed the attention on social media when he announced that both his wives were expecting. But on Wednesday, he sent his fans into a tizzy when he shared beautiful pictures with pregnant Kritika and Payal and wrote: “Finally has given birth to a child. Any guesses? Boy or girl? Both of them are fit and healthy.” Like always, Armaan shared a video on YouTube explaining his prank. He shared that his second wife was admitted to a hospital for a medical checkup but he used the opportunity to prank his family that they have welcomed a baby girl.

In the YouTube video, Armaan Malik’s wife can be seen lying on a hospital bed and being treated for a medical issue. After all the formalities, the doctor sends the couple home. The duo then plans to inform their friends and family that they are blessed with a child. Further in the clip, the YouTuber is seen announcing the good news to the family members, who then scream with joy and happiness. The video has already gained 1.9 million views and the number is increasing rapidly.

Fans of Armaan Malik loved his prank idea. One user commented: “So excited to see new babies! God bless the two super ladies.” Another wrote: “Hello, Armaan brother. I’m watching every single one of your videos. Please update every moment about delivery and everything things about your family lots of love from Nepal. God bless your all family members be happy and make your family happy miss you.”

One more reaction read: “These three newborns will take the world by storm; they’re already popular before arriving on this earth. How excitedly everyone is anticipating on their arrival. Love to the family”, another fan expressed.

Armaan Malik tied the knot with Payal in 2011 and the couple have a son named Chirayu Malik. Later in 2018, the YouTuber married Kritika, without divorcing Payal.

