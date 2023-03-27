Lieutenant general Kanwal Jeet Singh (KJS) Dhillon (Retired) is putting up a fierce fight against piracy. He chronicled his 4-decade-long army journey in the book Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye, which was later published by Penguin Random House India. The book was among the bestsellers but it fell prey to piracy. Copies were “unethically and unlawfully" circulated which has affected the lives and income of more than 10,000 people who were associated with Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye, claims the Army veteran in a tweet.

After braving the ordeal, the retired army officials released a video to raise awareness against piracy, while also urging people to refrain from using pirated products. In a strongly-worded note, the army veteran revealed it took him almost 8760 hours to finish writing the book. He added that his creation came to fruition with the help of 236 people who worked on printing his material. However, he feels hurt that his book has become a victim of piracy which has indirectly hampered the lives of over 10,000 people.

While sharing a heartfelt video of his story online, KJS Dhillon wrote, “I wrote a book spending 8760 hours, 236 people worked on printing more than 1,10,00,000 pages (numbers increased since recording). It’s being unethically & unlawfully pirated affecting the lives of 10,000 people, including salespersons across stores. I feel hurt. Say NO to piracy. Jai Hind.” Take a look at it here:

#KGAKGGI wrote a book spending 8760 hrs, 236 ppl worked on printing more than 1,10,00,000 pages (numbers increased since recording) It’s being unethically & unlawfully pirated affecting lives of 10k ppl incl salespersons across stores I feel hurtSay NO to piracy Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/n2hYBrcsuq — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) March 25, 2023

Viewed more than four lakh times, the army veteran’s video has received a thunderous response in the form of support from a barrage of Twitteratis. Many of them condemned those behind the unlawful practice calling it not only disgraceful but also disrespectful to the life of a person who has served the country for most of his life.

A user wrote, “We must honor the valor and courage of our respected KJS Dhillo Sir, who has bravely served our nation and shared his story with us through his book. It is shameful that some individuals are pirating his work, disrespecting his service to our country. Let us stand together to say ‘No’ to piracy and show respect for his hard work by purchasing his book with pride. Jai Hind Sir.”

We must honor the valor and courage of our respected @Tiny_Dhillon Sir, who has bravely served our nation and shared his story with us through his book. It is shameful that some individuals are pirating his work, disrespecting his service to our country. Let us stand together to…— Swarup Chatterjee (@SwarupChattrjee) March 25, 2023

Another joined, “Treacherous Blasphemy! Unbecoming of a citizen to hit a veteran like general KJS Dhillon & people associated with the book. Poor conduct by the person who pirated. Hope strict action is initiated with support of evidence from people who have witnessed this happen. Jai Hind.”

Treacherous Blasphemy !Unbecoming of a Citizen to hit a Veteran like General @Tiny_Dhillon & people associated with the Book Poor Conduct by the person who pirated Hope strict action is initiated with support of evidence from people who have witnessed this happen JAI HIND 🇮🇳 — Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) March 25, 2023

Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye is an anecdotal and candid story based on the true accounts of Lieutenant General K.J.S. Dhillon’s life. The evocative story of an Infantry veteran from the Rajputana Rifles traces his journey of bravery and sacrifice in his 40 years of military service, which included multiple tenures in Kashmir.

