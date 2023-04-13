Arnold Schwarzenegger Turns Into Real-Life Terminator To Fill Giant Pothole

Arnold Schwarzenegger, legendary actor and former California governor, is known for saving the world from lurking dangers in Hollywood movies. But the Terminator star has now proven to be a real-life hero as well. Schwarzenegger recently tweeted a video of himself filling a giant pothole in his neighbourhood. While sharing the video, he contended that the pothole had been plaguing cars and cycles in his Los Angeles neighbourhood for weeks. The video showcases Schwarzenegger with his team fixing a giant pothole by rolling out blacktop repair material, spreading it, smoothing it, tamping it down and adding sand on top to seal it.

The 75-year-old wrote, “Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

Schwarzenegger’s tweet has broken the Internet with over 10.7 million views on the microblogging site. Many users have praised the former governor for exercising his civic duty and setting an example for others.

One user wrote, “You have always been someone I looked up to since I was a kid. I sincerely admire you! Love doers and action!!”

Another user replied, “Arnie, with this work ethic, we’d like you to come back and be governor again. Do you have a patch for all of California?”

“Prediction: The city will come dig it up again and make it worse and then slap a fine on Arnie,” read one tweet.

One user even suggested Schwarzenegger to fill the pothole by a different technique.

Interestingly, a spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles has suggested that Schwarzenegger shouldn’t have taken matters into his own hands.

“This location is not a pothole. It is a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by a Los Angeles-based utility company,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by NBC.

Whatever be the case, Arnold Schwarzenegger has showed that he is a good civilian who cares for his fellow California residents. It remains to be seen if he will be fined by Los Angeles’ Department of Public Works.

